Indian American Gives Peculiar Reason To Return To India: 'Have Digestive Issues'

An Indian American has gone viral after revealing a peculiar reason for relocating to India: persistent digestive issues in the United States. In a Reddit post titled "Moving to India due to digestive problems," the user explained that despite living their entire life in the US, their body had been unable to digest American food.

"I am a 20-year-old Indian American who was born in the US. I was raised a vegetarian and am still. But neither me nor my entire family can digest American milk, so my life is hell," the user wrote.

The user said they were feeling sick and malnourished due to being unable to digest any of the American food items, which were mostly processed.

"I cannot digest rice, processed flour, pasta, etc. I feel so sick and malnourished. I live such an abnormal life here, I have no friends," they said.

"I want to move to India once I save up some money just because of my digestive problems. And I know India is far from a perfect country, I lived there for 3 years. But if I can eat food normally then I think it's worth it."

The individual said they had run out of patience with doctors as one of them insinuated they had an eating disorder and prescribed anti-anxiety medicines.

"No thanks. I just can't afford trying to find a good doctor out of hundreds, and don't want to experiment anymore," the user said.

Check The Viral Post Here:

Also Read | Viral Video Reveals How Northeast Trains Stay Spotless, Passengers Collect Trash In Bags

'Developed Gut Problems'

As the post gained traction, a section of social media users questioned the individual if they had some underlying conditions, while others shared similar digestive issues while living abroad.

"Not a doctor, but first thing that comes to my mind when someone has digestive issues while being vegetarian - Vitamin B12 deficiency!" said one user, while another added: "My friend has had gut problems in Canada and US and they go away in India."

A third commented: "I also started having a lot of digestive issues when I moved here for college. The dorm food is all frozen or processed. It used to leave me bloated all the time or with stomach aches. I don't think humans were made to eat or live like this. When I started cooking my own food it changed."

A fourth said: "Yep, I was brought up in India, as a vegetarian, after I moved to usa, I developed severe gut problems. The quality of food is bad and it's not natural to begin with."