Viral Video Reveals How Northeast Trains Stay Spotless, Passengers Collect Trash In Bags

Citizens exhibiting a disregard for cleanliness, especially in public places, is a topic of intense discussion in India. The passenger trains often witness the worst side of Indian travellers who litter without a care and unload the responsibility of maintaining sanitation on the authorities. While debates about the lack of civic sense continue, the North East region of the country has once again led from the front and highlighted how a progressive society should operate.

Shared on Instagram by a user named @daily.passenger, the widely shared video shows passengers on the Aizawl-Guwahati train taking personal initiative to keep their surroundings clean. They were seen diligently collecting their waste in bags, demonstrating a high level of civic awareness without needing reminders or enforcement from the authorities.

"People were tying their waste in small bags and hanging them neatly beside their seats. No announcements. No instructions from the railways. Just a habit," read the caption accompanying the video.

"As someone from North India, this made me reflect deeply. We often complain about dirty trains and roads, but rarely question our own behaviour. Clean spaces do not stay clean because of authorities alone. They stay clean because people choose to care. There is so much to learn from Mizoram and the North East. Respect for public spaces is not a campaign. It is a way of life."

Check The Viral Clip Here:

'So Much To Learn'

As the video went viral, social media users lauded the passengers for keeping the train clean and hoped that passengers in other regions of the country would learn from their behaviour.

"There is so much to learn for all of us from our fellow Indians of the North East," said one user, while another added: "It's not about the area but the civic sense of people.

A third commented: "This is great to see from them. I'm from Tamil Nadu. I appreciate that and hopefully it is followed across India. I request one thing that the trash is desposed in a safe way, instead of throwing it out on the tracks @irctc.official."

A fourth said: "We were told since childhood to carry our waste in our pockets or bags and throw it into a dustbin when we see one."