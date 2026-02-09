Video Of Family Making Sandwiches Inside Train Divides Internet: "What's The Problem?"

A video of a family preparing sandwiches in an Indian Railways coach has sparked a heated debate online regarding civic sense and public etiquette. The clip, originally shared by Instagram user Divya Jain, shows family members sitting on their berths, spreading chutney on bread and slicing vegetables to make sandwiches during their journey.

The video prompted mixed reactions online. Many users on X slammed the act as "irresponsible" and "disrespectful" toward shared public property, arguing that train coaches are not personal kitchens. Some suggested that passengers should pack prepared meals beforehand or use available railway refreshments instead of creating a makeshift food prep station.

One user wrote, "It's high time India introduces strict civic sense laws with real implementation, not just rules on paper. Otherwise, people will continue civicless behavior, and we will keep blaming the government for everything. The truth is, we are far behind in basic civic sense, and without enforcement, nothing will change."

Passengers also raised concerns about hygiene, comfort, and consideration for others. One user pointed out the potential smell issue, saying people can eat homemade food at home. Another said, "Some people treat their compartment as their private property. Non-stop loud chatter and laughter."

Watch the video here:

Railways should ban such people, they are menace in public places pic.twitter.com/m5F0XBcEfD — Ritik (@ThenNowForeve) February 8, 2026

However, others defended the family and called it a practical, hygienic, and cost-effective choice for long-distance travel. Users argued that as long as they did not litter the train compartment or inconvenience fellow passengers, there was nothing wrong with the activity.

A third person commented, "I mean, it seems like all seats belong to them, not disturbing anyone. Making their food, not cooking it. What is the problem?"

A fourth said, "I don't think they're creating a menace to any passengers. They won't dirty the compartment. I've met many people who carry food responsibly in trains and even bring newspapers to clean up any mess they make. The only “menace” they've created in public is being happy, and people just get offended by it. How dare someone be so happy?"

A fifth user added, "What exactly is the problem here? A family is having a meal. Everyone looks happy, warm, and welcoming, seated in their own space without disturbing anyone else. I also assume they cleaned the area after lunch. The clip only shows them eating, not what happened afterward, so we cannot conclude that they didn't clean up."