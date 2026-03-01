Passengers Caught Stealing Food From Vendors On Crowded Train: "Shameless Behaviour"

Videos depicting passengers allegedly stealing snacks and beverages from vendors on a train have sparked significant online outrage. The incident has reignited heated debates regarding declining civic sense and the lack of accountability in public spaces. In one video, a man on a train's upper berth takes a packet of egg biryani from vendors' basket without paying and is later seen enjoying the stolen food.

"The civic sense of Indians is beyond repair; it cannot be improved at any cost. A man was selling egg biryani on the train. Then a person sitting above stole a box of egg biryani. Later he ate the stolen biryani with great relish", the video was captioned on X.

Watch the video here:

The civic sense of Indians is beyond repair, it cannot be improved at any cost.



A man was selling egg biryani in the train.



Then a person sitting above stole a box of egg biryani.



Later he ate the stolen biryani with great relish. pic.twitter.com/VHDfSABCdk — Oppressor (@TyrantOppressor) February 22, 2026

In another video, a man seated on the upper berth of a sleeper coach was filmed discreetly snatching multiple items, including egg biryani boxes, snacks, and water bottles, from the baskets of unsuspecting vendors as they passed through the aisle.

"Another video. Same shameless behavior. People are stealing water bottles, soft drinks, and food and acting like it's normal. At this point, it's not about poverty. It's about zero civic sense and zero shame," the video's caption read.

Another video. Same shameless behavior.



People stealing water bottles, soft drinks, food and acting like it's normal.



At this point, it's not about poverty.

It's about zero civic sense and zero shame.



How do you fix a mindset like this? https://t.co/3a8ztcXDsE pic.twitter.com/gV5sw3Rkw0 — Oppressor (@TyrantOppressor) February 28, 2026

Many social media users have condemned the men's actions, calling them out for taking advantage of poor vendors who are simply trying to earn a living. Some even demanded their arrest, while others have tagged railway officials and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) to identify and take action against them.

One user wrote, "Look at how he is behaving. What a shameless guy. Some people are so used to stealing that they would even take concrete or tar laid near their homes as public infrastructure. He should be punished. Since it is served by IRCTC, he could be held accountable under the relevant rules if they apply. Just because the food was within his reach does not mean he can take it as if he paid for it. Scammers on trains need to be immediately kicked out and dealt with strictly."

Another commented, "Nothing to do with civic sense. This is personal integrity. We are a low-trust society."

"It doesn't come under the civics sense; it is called stealing," a third said.

A fourth person added, "Totally un acceptable behaviours should be in jail for atleast 1 month.... Fearless crime in India is increasing day by day."