Harvard-Trained Gastroenterologist Shares Simple Remedies For Heartburn And Acid Reflux

Digestive issues are often an outcome of poor lifestyle habits, dietary choices, stress, or underlying medical conditions that disrupt the gastrointestinal (GI) tract's function. At times, these problems lead to heartburn and acid reflux, which ultimately hinder the proper digestion of food. In an Instagram video, Saurabh Sethi, a Harvard, Stanford and AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist, explains simple remedies for the same. But first, let us understand the triggers of heartburn and acid reflux.

What causes heartburn and acid reflux?

According to a report by the National Library of Medicine, heartburn, the uncomfortable burning sensation in the chest that occurs after eating, as well as acid reflux, are primarily caused by stomach acid leaking up into the oesophagus (gullet).

At chronic stages, this leads to Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), where stomach acid from frequent reflux damages the oesophagus, which in turn causes various significant problems in the body. Problems such as Hiatal Hernia (a condition where the upper stomach pushes into the chest cavity, interfering with the LES), Delayed Gastric Emptying (Gastroparesis), obesity, pregnancy and various other factors lead to the same condition.

Dietary factors such as consuming fatty or fried foods, spicy foods, chocolate, caffeine, alcohol, or peppermint, as well as lifestyle habits like lying down immediately after eating, overeating and smoking, are also known to cause the discomfort.

Remedies for heartburn and acid reflux

These situations, although they need thorough diagnosis and treatment, can be managed in the early stages with natural remedies suggested by Dr Saurabh Sethi. He explains how these simple lifestyle changes can bring a huge change in overall health. These are as follows:

Chewing gum after meals clears acid

Walking after meals reduces reflux

Belly breathing stops acid from rising

Papaya has enzymes to fight reflux

Sleeping on your left side helps at night

The doctor's remedies, if followed, can provide significant improvements in overall health and may even help alleviate conditions such as heartburn and acid reflux.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.