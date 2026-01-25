Suffering From Acid Reflux? Gut Doctor Shares His Cheat Sheet That Can Help Resolve The Problem

Acid reflux happens when there is backward flow of stomach acid into the oesophagus. It is normal if this happens occasionally. However, if this happens persistently, it becomes a chronic condition and is known as Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD). Acid reflux or GERD burning chest pain (heartburn), sour taste, and potential throat irritation. It usually happens due to a weak or relaxed lower oesophageal sphincter. In a recent Instagram video, AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist Dr. Saurabh Sethi shared a cheat sheet that can help ease symptoms of acid reflux.

The caption read, "We will discuss a simple acid reflux cheat sheet - focusing on what to eat to reduce symptoms and what commonly makes reflux worse." Here's what he shared in the list.

The Best Herb For Acid Reflux: Fennel Seeds The Best Tea For Acid Reflux: Ginger Tea The Most Gut Calming Fibre: Slightly Green Bananas The Most Reflux Safe Protein: Eggs The Most Heartburn Friendly Fruit: Melons The Most Gentle Non Acidic Snack: Almonds The Most Reflux Soothing Snack: Cucumber The Most Reflux Friendly Hydration Option: Water

Fennel Seeds

This stands out as the best herb for combating acid reflux due to their natural carminative properties. It helps to relax the digestive tract and reduce bloating. Chewing a teaspoon of fennel seeds after meals helps to neutralise stomach acids, ease oesophageal spasms, and promote smoother digestion. It also has anethole which acts as a mild antispasmodic, preventing the backflow of acid into the oesophagus.

Ginger Tea

Ginger tea is the best option for people suffering from acid reflux due to its potent anti-inflammatory compounds. It has gingerol that soothes the stomach lining and accelerates gastric emptying. Sipping warm ginger tea post-meal can help prevent acid buildup by improving motility and reducing nausea. Unlike caffeinated drinks, this drink doesn't irritate the oesophagus. Prepare this fresh by steeping fresh ginger slices in hot water for 10 minutes.

Slightly Green Bananas

These provide you with gut-calming fibre. It is high in resistant starch which acts as a prebiotic to nourish the good bacteria without fermenting too quickly and causing gas. Unlike ripe bananas, their lower sugar profile lowers acid production, making them ideal for reflux-prone digestion. The fibre bulks stool, regulates bowel movements, and strengthens the gut barrier against irritants.

Eggs

Eggs are ranked to be the most reflux-safe protein source. They offer complete amino acids with minimal fat that won't cause sphincter relaxation or acid surges. Boiled or poached, eggs are digested slowly to maintain steady stomach pH, unlike fatty meats or dairy. The choline in eggs supports oesophageal health. This option fuels your body without the burn, perfect for fitness enthusiasts who suffer from acid reflux.

Melons

Melons, such as watermelon and cantaloupe, are the most heartburn-friendly fruits due to their high water content (over 90%) and low acidity. These hydrate the body without overwhelming the stomach. Their alkaline nature helps to neutralise mild acids, while natural enzymes help in digestion. Unlike citrus fruits, they don't cause oesophageal irritation.

Almonds

Almonds are one of the best non-acidic snack options. They have a neutral pH and healthy fats that coat the oesophagus, forming a protective barrier against acid. A handful of almonds will give you magnesium that helps relax digestive muscles without triggering spasms. Raw or soaked varieties help reduce processing irritants.

Cucumber

Cucumbers top the list as the most reflux soothing snack, with 95% water content that dilutes stomach acids. The silica and antioxidants in them help calm inflammation in the gut lining. They are low in calories and alkaline and help ease bloating without fermentation.

Water

Water remains the most reflux-friendly hydration option. It flushes excess acids from the oesophagus and dilutes stomach contents to prevent flare-ups. Room-temperature water between meals can prevent temperature shocks that weaken the lower oesophageal sphincter. Infuse with cucumber or fennel for flavour without calories.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.