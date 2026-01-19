Lifestyle Expert Shares 3 Foods That Fuel Inflammation And Should Be Avoided

Inflammation can be a major obstacle to achieving optimal health and fitness. While it is a natural response to injury or infection, chronic inflammation can lead to a range of negative health effects. One of the most effective ways to reduce inflammation is through dietary changes. Integrative lifestyle expert Luke Coutinho shares some top foods to avoid to prevent inflammation.

In a post shared on Instagram, he writes, "Brutal truth: the protein hype is blinding you to the junk you're actually eating. You are not more muscular, you are inflamed, more body fat, more heart disease and rising insulin resistance. You're chasing protein for healthier cells, stronger muscles, and better recovery... but those same products are loaded with inflammatory crap that's quietly sabotaging your body."

Foods You Should Avoid To Prevent Inflammation

1. Palm Oil

Protein bars and protein products are often loaded with palm oil, as it gives the product a creamy texture and longer shelf life. High in saturated fats, palm oil can raise LDL cholesterol levels and increase the risk of heart disease. Processed versions may also contain contaminants linked to organ toxicity and even cancer risks," Coutinho writes. He recommends adding whole foods like paneer, yoghurt, complete lentils and beans with grains, eggs or chicken liver to your diet instead.

2. Refined Flour And Processed Carbs

Many bars and protein snacks use refined wheat or other flours as fillers. Stripped of fibre, vitamins and minerals, they spike blood sugar quickly, promote fat storage and drive low-grade inflammation. "You think you're getting a 'protein snack,' but it's often just a glorified candy bar, causing insulin chaos and gut irritation, directly counterproductive to the cellular health you're after," the health coach adds.

3. Artificial Sweeteners (Sucralose, Aspartame And Acesulfame K)

Zero calories and intense sweetness make them popular in "guilt-free" protein products. However, studies link artificial sweeteners to a disrupted gut microbiome, altered metabolism, increased cravings and even higher risks of metabolic syndrome and inflammation. According to the fitness coach, they interfere with the body's natural hunger signals, making you feel hungrier and more likely to store fat.

Chronic inflammation from these ingredients undermines everything protein is supposed to do: repair cells, build muscle and fight ageing. According to Luke, this is worse than not hitting your protein target, as it actively harms the body in the name of health.

"Read the full ingredients. Choose clean, minimally processed sources, real food like grass-fed meat, eggs, fish, nuts, or organs, plant protein, soy, lentils and legumes with cereals, dairy. If you must supplement, pick ones without the inflammatory fillers," Coutinho concludes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.