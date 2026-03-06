Stubborn Belly Fat? Your Nervous System Could Be The Reason

Belly fat is one of the most common fitness concerns today. Many people try everything to lose it. They clean up their diet. They start working out regularly. They reduce sugar and processed foods. Some even follow strict routines with discipline. Yet the stubborn belly fat refuses to go away.

This often leads to frustration. People begin to wonder if they are doing something wrong. But according to lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho, the real issue may not always be diet or exercise. Sometimes, the answer lies deeper – in the nervous system.

In a recent Instagram video, he talks about a situation he hears often. People tell him, “Luke, I'm eating clean, I'm exercising five days a week, my diet is disciplined, but my belly fat just won't go.” When he looks closer, he says the problem is often not food or workouts. It is chronic stress.

The Nervous System Plays A Big Role

The wellness guru explains that nutrition, exercise and sleep are important. But the nervous system is just as important – and often ignored.

When the body stays in chronic stress mode, the nervous system shifts into what he calls “survival biology.” This means the body starts prioritising safety over fat loss.

You may want to lose weight. But your body is focused on survival.

What Happens During Chronic Stress?

When stress becomes constant, several biological changes happen in the body:

Cortisol levels stay high

Insulin regulation changes

Sleep quality drops

Fat storage signals increase

One major effect is abdominal fat storage.

Luke Coutinho explains that when the body stays in fight-or-flight mode, it tends to store fat around the stomach. This is because visceral fat is metabolically active and helps the body manage stress hormones.

In simple words, the body is not trying to make you lean. It is trying to protect you.

He says clearly, “This is not about willpower. It's about biology.”

Why Diet And Exercise Alone May Not Work

Many people focus only on calories and workouts. They try to eat perfectly and exercise harder. But if the nervous system remains dysregulated, the body stays in protective mode.

And when the body feels unsafe, fat loss is not a priority.

Chronic stress can come from many everyday factors:

Poor sleep

Emotional pressure

Work burnout

Trying to do too much

Constant perfectionism

When these factors build up, the nervous system stays stuck in fight-or-flight mode. The body keeps storing fat as a protective response.

Real Health Is More Than Just Food

Luke Coutinho emphasises that real health goes beyond calories and workouts. It includes how well you sleep, how you manage emotions, and how calm your nervous system is.

A regulated nervous system can support better metabolism. It can also help improve hormone balance and recovery.

This is why he says sometimes the problem is not the diet plan. Sometimes the body simply “does not feel safe enough to let go.”

Ways To Calm The Nervous System

In his caption, Coutinho shares simple ways to help the body move out of stress mode and feel safe again.

Some helpful habits include:

Yoga

Deep breathing

Taking regular breaks

Playing sports or pursuing hobbies

Spending time in nature

Travelling and relaxing

Nurturing meaningful relationships

Practising emotional release and letting go

These activities help calm the nervous system and reduce stress hormones. Over time, this creates an internal environment where the body can function better.

The Bigger Picture

The message is simple. Belly fat is not always about discipline or willpower. Sometimes the body is responding to stress and trying to protect itself.

When the nervous system feels calm and balanced, metabolism can work more efficiently. Fat loss becomes easier and more sustainable.

Real health is not just about what you eat. It is also about how safe your body feels.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.