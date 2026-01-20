Are Eggs Safe For Weight Loss, Cholesterol, Liver Health? Doctor Answers 8 Most-Asked Questions

Eggs have always sparked debate in the health world. One day they are praised as a superfood, the next day they are blamed for cholesterol or weight gain. From breakfast tables to gym diets, eggs often come with a lot of confusion. Are they good every day? Do they harm the liver? Can they help with weight loss? And what about eating them raw? These are common questions many people still struggle with.

Gastroenterologist Saurabh Sethi has addressed these doubts in an Instagram video by breaking down the facts in a simple, no-fuss way. He answers some of the most asked questions about eggs and their impact on health.

1. Are Eggs A Good Breakfast?

According to Sethi, eggs are one of the best breakfast proteins. They keep you full for longer and provide steady energy without spikes or crashes. A protein-rich breakfast also helps reduce unnecessary snacking later in the day.

2. Are Eggs Good For Fatty Liver?

Yes, when eaten in moderation. Protein helps control sugar intake and supports overall liver health. Eggs can be part of a balanced diet even for those managing fatty liver.

3. Do Eggs Raise Cholesterol?

For most people, the answer is no. Sethi points out that eggs do not significantly raise cholesterol levels in the majority of healthy individuals. The body regulates cholesterol better than we once believed.

4. Eggs And Weight Loss

Eggs are great for belly fat and weight loss goals. Their high protein content improves fullness and helps control cravings. This makes it easier to stick to a healthy eating routine.

5. Do Eggs Spike Blood Sugar?

No. Eggs have almost zero carbohydrates, so they do not spike blood sugar. This makes them suitable for people managing insulin resistance or blood sugar issues.

6. Can You Have Eggs With Coffee Or Green Tea?

Yes. There is no harmful interaction. You can safely pair eggs with your morning coffee or green tea.

7. Do Eggs Cause Bloating?

Rarely. Some people may be sensitive, so it is important to listen to your gut. If eggs feel uncomfortable, adjust portions or preparation style.

8. Are Raw Eggs Safe?

No. Raw eggs are not recommended due to the risk of Salmonella infection. Cooking eggs also improves protein absorption, so raw eggs offer no added benefit.

Best Way To Eat Eggs

Boiled, poached, scrambled, or omelette are all good options. As for quantity, there is no magic number, but most people do well with one to two whole eggs per day.

The takeaway is simple. Eggs are nutritious, versatile, and safe for most people when cooked and eaten in balance.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.