The Boiled Egg Diet For Weight Loss: Is It Even Healthy?

Ever seen those Instagram transformations showing dramatic weight loss on a two-week boiled egg diet and thought: "Could this work for me?" You're not alone. The boiled egg diet, simply put a diet where boiled eggs dominate your meals and carb-rich foods are out, has gained viral attention over the last few years for its simplicity and rapid results. But as with most quick fixes, the devil is in the details. So, let's cut through the noise and actually learn what the boiled egg diet entails, who it might help, who should steer clear, how many eggs are safe per day or week, and the potential side effects of leaning too heavily on boiled eggs. Finally, we'll answer the big question: Is it healthy in the long run?

What's The Boiled Egg Diet?

In its most common form, the boiled egg diet suggests the following component parts:

Breakfast: 2-3 boiled eggs, sometimes paired with low-carb fruits or vegetables

2-3 boiled eggs, sometimes paired with low-carb fruits or vegetables Lunch & Dinner: Egg-based or lean-protein meals with vegetables

Egg-based or lean-protein meals with vegetables Minimal or zero grains, starchy carbs, or calorie-rich snacks

Typically followed for 2 weeks only, then gradually reintroducing regular meals

Some versions even include other lean proteins like chicken or fish for variety. Its promise is clear: low-carb meals and protein-heavy meals improve satiety and provide a calorie deficit, and so the diet will lead to quick weight loss.

The boiled egg diet restricts carb intake and focuses on proteins

Photo Credit: Pexels

Who Should Try And Who Shouldn't?

While it promises great results, quickly, in terms of weight loss, the boiled egg diet isn't for everyone, especially in the long run. Experienced dieters seeking a quick reset can get some short-term benefits, and so can people with no chronic conditions who can safely sustain a short low-carb, high-protein phase. But there are certainly more groups of people who should definitely avoid this diet at all cost. This is because the diet's restrictive nature and lack of variation make it unsuitable for many, especially without medical supervision. Here are people who should avoid this diet:

Pregnant or breastfeeding women

Individuals with kidney, liver, or heart disease

Teenagers or those on restrictive diets at risk of nutritional deficiencies

Anyone needing long-term weight management strategies

How Many Eggs Is Too Many (For Your Health)?

Eggs may be packed with nutrition, but all health experts agree that moderate consumption is the key for a balanced diet. Most evidence, like a study published in Nutrients in 2023, supports up to 1 egg per day (a total of 7 per week) as safe for healthy adults. In fact, standard dietary assessments suggest 1 egg/day is both healthy and protective in many populations.

However, the boiled egg diet often prescribes 2-3 eggs per meal, 3 meals a day, which is significantly higher than dietary guidelines. This level sits at the extreme end of consumption.

Possible Side Effects And Risks Of The Boiled Egg Diet

Like all elimination diets that focus on one food or food group, the boiled egg diet also comes with its side effects and health risks, especially if you try it for more than a week. Here are some health risks you should be aware of:

Nutrient gaps: Very low in fibre, whole grains, and some micronutrients (e.g., B vitamins, certain minerals), unless carefully managed.

Very low in fibre, whole grains, and some micronutrients (e.g., B vitamins, certain minerals), unless carefully managed. Cholesterol concerns: While moderate egg intake (up to 7/week) doesn't raise heart risk in healthy people, higher intake may raise cardiovascular risk in people with type 2 diabetes.

While moderate egg intake (up to 7/week) doesn't raise heart risk in healthy people, higher intake may raise cardiovascular risk in people with type 2 diabetes. Sustainability issues: Highly restrictive diets have low adherence, and once normal diet resumes, most weight returns.

Highly restrictive diets have low adherence, and once normal diet resumes, most weight returns. Long-term health risks: No solid long-term data on the safety or benefits of such high egg consumption or such calorie restriction.

The boiled egg diet is not sustainable in the long run

Photo Credit: Pexels

Is The Boiled Egg Diet Healthy In The Long Run?

Short answer: Probably not. Here's why.

Yes, weight loss may occur quickly due to calorie and carb restrictions. But this is often water weight or lean muscle without sustainable fat loss. True fat loss can only happen with regular and guided exercise.

Long-term, adults benefit from balanced, varied diets like Mediterranean diet or DASH, which are diets rich in vegetables, fiber, whole grains, lean protein, and healthy fats. More importantly, dietary patterns should build sustainable habits and nutritional training, not just short-term fixes.

The boiled egg diet is a typical high-protein, low-carb, low-calorie fad which is simple to follow, tempting for quick results, but likely unsustainable and nutritionally unbalanced. It isn't inherently dangerous for short periods, but it may:

Trigger nutrient deficiencies

Be hard to stick to

Pose health risks for certain groups

Lead to rebound weight gain

If you're considering this diet: consult a dietician first. A safer strategy? Make eggs part of a varied, balanced eating plan. Think: 1 egg a day, whole foods, mindful portions, and healthy eating patterns you can follow long-term.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.