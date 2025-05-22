The Ultimate Dos & Don'ts Of Consuming Eggs Daily

Consuming eggs daily is generally considered healthy for most people, as eggs are a powerhouse of high-quality protein, essential vitamins (like B12, D, and A), and minerals like selenium and choline, which support muscle repair, brain function, and immunity. However, moderation and balance are key. Eating too many eggs especially when combined with a high-fat diet can increase cholesterol levels in some individuals. How you prepare your eggs, what you eat them with, and your overall health (like heart condition or diabetes) matter. It's also important to source clean, fresh eggs and cook them properly to avoid infections like salmonella. Read on as we discuss the ultimate dos and don'ts of consuming eggs.

Ultimate dos & don'ts of consuming eggs daily

DOs

1. Do eat whole eggs

The yolk contains essential nutrients like choline and vitamin D. Unless your doctor advises otherwise, having whole eggs in moderation can be more beneficial than sticking only to egg whites.

2. Do choose boiled or poached over fried

Boiling or poaching eggs keeps them low in calories and free from unhealthy fats. Frying can add unnecessary oil and calories, which may not be ideal for heart health.

3. Do pair eggs with fibre-rich foods

Combine eggs with vegetables, whole-grain toast, or fruits to enhance digestion and keep you fuller for longer, reducing unhealthy snacking.

4. Do store eggs properly

Always refrigerate eggs and check expiry dates. Improper storage can lead to bacterial growth and food poisoning.

5. Do wash shells before cracking

Even if you're not eating the shell, washing it helps reduce the risk of salmonella entering the egg when cracked.

DON'Ts

1. Don't eat raw or undercooked eggs

Raw eggs can carry salmonella bacteria. Always cook eggs thoroughly unless you're using pasteurised ones in dishes like mayonnaise.

2. Don't Go Overboard If You Have High Cholesterol

People with high LDL cholesterol should consult their doctor before consuming more than 3-4 eggs per week. Egg whites are a safer choice in such cases.

3. Don't rely solely on eggs for protein

While eggs are great, a balanced diet includes various protein sources like lentils, nuts, and dairy to provide a range of amino acids and nutrients.

4. Don't add too much salt or butter

Scrambled or fried eggs loaded with salt and butter can turn a healthy option into a cholesterol and sodium-rich meal. Use herbs or spices instead for flavour.

5. Don't eat eggs that smell or look odd

Always check for freshness by smelling and observing the egg before cooking. A bad egg can cause severe digestive upset.

For most healthy individuals, one egg a day is perfectly fine, and up to two may be acceptable depending on lifestyle and health conditions.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.