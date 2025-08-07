Considering Freezing Your Eggs? Nutritionist Tells All You Need To Know

Egg freezing is a process where a woman's unfertilized eggs are retrieved and stored in liquid nitrogen for future use in an In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) procedure. Thinking about freezing your eggs? You're not alone. With more women delaying parenthood and prioritising their careers, egg freezing has become an increasingly popular option for those looking to preserve their fertility. But what exactly is egg freezing, and how does it work? Egg freezing, or oocyte cryopreservation, is a process where a woman's unfertilized eggs are retrieved, rapidly cooled, and stored in liquid nitrogen for future use in an In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) procedure.

The process involves taking fertility hormones to stimulate the ovaries to produce multiple eggs, which are then surgically extracted and frozen using a technique called vitrification to preserve their viability for many years. Later, when a woman is ready to conceive, the eggs can be thawed, fertilized with sperm to create embryos, and then implanted into the uterus.

According to nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary, egg freezing is one of the most empowering decisions you make for yourself and your future self. In a video shared on Instagram, she says, "It gives you options, time and a sense of control especially when you aren't ready for it just yet. It often takes more than one cycle so, it's an financial and emotional investment. The success rate will always vary depending on your age and your health."

Things you need to know

1. Timeline

While timelines may differ somewhat, the full egg freezing procedure should take two to three weeks to finish. Most cycles take less than two weeks to complete.

2. Expense

Medication and egg retrieval are included in the usual Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh cost of egg freezing. The annual storage fees are between Rs 30,000 and Rs 40,000. Other procedures, including injecting the sperm and embryo culture, come under embryo freezing. These might cost anything between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 2.5 lakh.

3. Right time to freeze your eggs

Anytime under the age of 30 is the best time for freezing high-quality eggs with a high success rate. Between the ages of 30 to 35, there is still a strong window but the quality of the eggs starts to dip. You can also freeze your eggs after the age of 35, but it may require additional considerations.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.