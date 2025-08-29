When Soha Ali Khan Wanted To Freeze Eggs At 35, Doctor Said, "Your Ovaries Can't See Your Face"

Soha Ali Khan, who has come up with a new podcast All About Her, discussed about surrogacy, adoption, and emotional, social and medical aspects of child bearing with Sunny Leone and fertility expert, Dr Kiran Coehlo in the teaser of an upcoming episode. Soha recalled that she was told "very old" when she visited a doctor to freeze eggs at 35.

What's Happening

"I was 35 when I went to a gynaecologist and said I wanted to freeze my eggs. She told me I was already very old. Everyone else said I was so young, but she added, your ovaries can't see your face. That stayed with me for a very long time," Soha recalled.

"There are so many factors. Today, we have reliable fertility tests, Anti-Müllerian Hormone, and on the second day of the period, an antral follicle count. Taken together, these help predict fertility over the coming years. The ideal age is between 28 and 34," said Soha. Joining the conversation was Sunny Leone, who revealed she didn't want to conceive and chose surrogacy instead. The episode will stream today.

Soha Ali Khan shares a daughter Inaaya, 7 now, with husband Kunal Kemmu. Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber are parents to sons Asher and Noah. They also adoped a daughter Nisha.

About Soha's Work

Soha was last seen in the Amazon Prime film Chhorii 2. In 2022, she featured in the Zee 5 web series Kaun Banegi Shikharwati and the Prime Video web series Hush Hush. Soha's podcast show has created a buzz on social media, delving into different aspects of being woman.