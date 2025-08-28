Sunny Leone Gets Brutally Honest About Opting For Surrogacy, Says Did "Not Want To" Carry A Child

Actress and entrepreneur, Sunny Leone, recently got brutally honest about her motherhood journey. Her husband, actor Daniel Weber and she were blessed with three children, one by adoption and twins via surrogacy, after multiple rounds of failed IVF attempts along with health complications.

What's Happening

Sunny Leone will be gracing Soha Ali Khan's recently launched podcast. A trailer of which was dropped recently, and fans were impressed to hear Sunny Leone talk about wanting to adopt and not being in favour of carrying her own kids.

In the trailer, Sunny says, "In my head, I was like, I want to adopt a child. We applied for adoption, and the day of the IVF was the same day we got matched with a little girl."

When Soha Ali Khan asked Sunny Leone about her decision to opt for surrogacy because she did not want to carry a child, the entrepreneur candidly said, "I did not."

Sunny Leone then elaborated on the fee paid to the surrogate mother, "We paid a weekly fee. Her husband also got money to take off days. So, she would get money for that. I mean, we paid so much money. She bought a house, and she had a beautiful, large wedding."

Sunny Leone is being heaped with praises and appreciation for not shying away from her motherhood journey. In a society where adoption and surrogacy are still met with such judgments, Sunny Leone's perspective comes as a refreshing take.

About Sunny Leone-Daniel Weber And Their Kids

Sunny Leone and actor Daniel Weber got married in 2011. In 2017, they welcomed their adopted 21-month-old daughter Nisha via an Indian adoption agency in Latur, Maharashtra.

In March 2018, they announced the birth of their twin boys, Noah and Asher, via surrogacy. After several complications with a natural mode of conception, the couple took a sought-after decision to opt for surrogacy, and it indeed bore fruit.

In A Nutshell

Sunny Leone's brutally honest opinion on motherhood and not wanting to carry her child has won over the Internet. The actress opted for surrogacy and adoption to have children after she battled several health issues and failed IVF attempts.