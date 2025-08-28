Sonu Sood Sells His Luxury Apartment For Rs 8 Crore In Mumbai, Brings In Rs 3 Crore Profit

Sonu Sood just made a solid real-estate move in South Mumbai. The actor sold his apartment in Mahalaxmi for ₹8.10 crore, walking away with a profit of almost ₹3 crore after holding the place for more than a decade.

The property is part of Lokhandwala Minerva, one of the well-known addresses in the area. According to documents reviewed by SquareYards, the deal was registered in August 2025. The apartment comes with a carpet area of 1,247 sq. ft. and a built-up area of about 1,497 sq. ft. Two parking spots are also included.

The paperwork from the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) shows that Sonu Sood had purchased the flat back in 2012 for ₹5.16 crore. That means after 13 years, he managed to make around ₹2.94 crore in profit. The transaction also carried a stamp duty of ₹48.60 lakh and a registration fee of ₹30,000.

Mahalaxmi, where the property sits, is one of South Mumbai's prime neighbourhoods. It is well-connected to Lower Parel, Worli and Nariman Point, and is packed with luxury towers that overlook the Arabian Sea and the racecourse.

On the work front, Sonu Sood was last seen in Fateh, which also marked his directorial debut. Talking about the film, the actor had told ANI, “I truly enjoyed directing the film, and it is about the experience and satisfaction you get as a director, so of course, get ready for the second soon.”

Fateh hit the cinema screens in January this year. The project featured Sonu Sood as Fateh Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez as Khushi Sharma, Vijay Raaz as Satya Prakash and Naseeruddin Shah as Raza. Nagineedu, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Prakash Belawadi, Ravi Kishan and Shiv Jyoti Rajput were also part of the movie. Fateh is currently available for streaming on JioHotstar.