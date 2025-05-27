Viral Video: Sonu Sood In Legal Trouble For Riding Bike Without Helmet In Spiti. Internet Slams Actor

Sonu Sood has drawn flak after a viral video of him riding a bike without helmet or safety gear in the Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh went viral on social media. What surprised the Internet was Sonu Sood earlier had advocated for road safety and responsible travel.

In the viral video, Sonu Sood is seen riding a bike without a shirt. With a pair of sunglasses on, the actor is seen leading a group of riders in the snow-capped valley. The clip was shared by an Instagram page titled 'Ride With Victor'. In other videos shared on the page, Sonu Sood is seen wearing helmet and a safety gear.

However, in the said video where he's seen without helmet prompted backlash on social media.

An X user wrote, "So will @himachalpolice take any action on @SonuSood for riding naked without a helmet in Spiti? No protective gear, no clothes - for god knows what he is trying to promote. Are celebrities above the law?"

Another user wrote, "He is trying to revive his flop career, this is the trailer before he opens his OF account?"

"What a foolish thing to do. Attention seeking behaviour," read another post.

Another comment read, "This useless fellow is starved of attention! What an obscene & desperate way to grab eyeballs!"

The Lahaul-Spiti police, in an official post on X (formerly Twitter), acknowledged the viral video and announced an investigation was underway.

The statement read, "A video is going viral on social media in which a Bollywood actor is seen violating traffic rules in Lahaul-Spiti district. According to preliminary information, the video appears to be from the year 2023. The task of investigating the authenticity has been handed over to DySP Headquarters, Kyelang."

They added, "Whatever necessary action is required as per the law, it will be taken by the district police. District Police Lahaul-Spiti appeals to all citizens and tourists to follow traffic rules and adopt disciplined and responsible behaviour."

Ironically, a few days ago, Sonu Sood participated in a road safety campaign, urging people to always wear helmets and follow traffic rules. He is yet to respond to the controversy around the viral video.