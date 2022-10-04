Viral Video: Sonu Sood Urges People To Be Kind And Show Love To Street Dogs

The video has garnered over 1 million views

Known for being an animal lover, actor Sonu Sood in a video urged people to be kind and show love to their voiceless furry friends. In the video posted on Instagram, Mr Sood can be seen sitting on the bench of a railway station while petting a stray dog. The heartwarming video has left the internet impressed.

The actor has requested his social media followers to show some love whenever they come across stray dogs. In the video, the actor also said that he wanted to take the stray dog with him.

Watch the video here:

The short clip was shared three days ago and it has garnered over 1 million views. Social media users applauded the actor's kind gesture. A user said, "Animal Lover!" Another commented, "You are great sir," the third user wrote, "You right sonu sood sir love animals."

The actor is currently preparing for his film 'Fateh'. Talking about his project with ANI, the actor said, "I have been quite blessed so far, I have had opportunities to have played roles in various languages. Being around films and having worked on all these projects, I have picked up a couple of things here and there. This is the first time I'll be working on the story too."

"I have always liked getting involved in my movies but this was the first time I had been officially involved in the writing process. It was quite exciting. The project is progressing at a good pace. We are currently recceing the locations but it's mostly going to be shot all over Mumbai," the actor added.