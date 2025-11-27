"<i>Apne 2</i> Is Not Shelved", Confirms Producer Deepak Mukut: "People Need To Stop Spreading Unverified Rumours"

After reports emerged claiming that the film Apne 2 had been shelved, leaving fans of the late actor Dharmendra heartbroken, the film's producer, Deepak Mukut, has now confirmed that the project is very much alive and will serve as a tribute to the legend.

Apne, which featured the Deol family - Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol - has been the subject of speculation ever since Dharmendra's demise. The film was extremely close to the late actor's heart.

Addressing the sequel, Deepak Mukut said in a statement, "People need to stop spreading unverified rumours. Apne 2 is NOT shelved. This film is happening, and it is happening with full conviction. We have been working quietly but consistently, and there has never been a question of dropping the project. Apne 2 is not only on track but remains one of the most emotionally significant projects undertaken by our banner."

He further added, "Apne belonged to Dharamji. His presence, his warmth, his soul - everything he stood for - made that film what it became. Apne 2 is extremely close to my heart. In many ways, the film will be a shradhanjali, a heartfelt homage to Dharamji. We want the sequel to celebrate him, his values, and the emotional world he created with the Deol family on screen."

The sequel, which was earlier announced with Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Karan Deol, has been undergoing creative restructuring, but the core intention remains unchanged: to carry forward the emotional legacy of one of Hindi cinema's most cherished family dramas.

This announcement comes days after Anil Sharma told Hindustan Times that Apne 2 won't be possible without Dharmendra.

ALSO READ: Apne 2 Shelved After Dharmendra's Death, Reveals Director Anil Sharma

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)