<i>Apne 2</i> Shelved After Dharmendra's Death, Reveals Director Anil Sharma

Director Anil Sharma, who has collaborated with Dharmendra on several projects, said his dream sequel to the 2007 film Apne will no longer translate into reality, as he cannot make a film without his “apne.” During a conversation with Hindustan Times, Anil Sharma said Dharmendra's death is both a personal and professional loss for him.

Speaking about the future of his dream project, Anil Sharma said, “Apne to apno ke bina nahi ho sakti. Without Dharamji, it's impossible to make the sequel. Everything was on track and the script was ready, but he left us. Some dreams remain unfulfilled. Without him, it's not possible.”

Sharma directed Dharmendra in Hukumat (1987), Elaan-e-Jung (1989), Farishtey (1991), and Tahalka (1992). He later produced Policewala Gunda (1995), directed Apne, and featured Dharmendra in a cameo appearance in Singh Saab The Great (2013). He also worked with Dharmendra's sons, Sunny and Bobby Deol.

Recalling their last meeting, Sharma said, “I met him in early October, and he said, ‘Anil, koi achhi kahani la, achhi film karni hai... camera meri mehbooba hai, mujhe yaad karti hai. Mujhe jana hai uske samne.' (Anil, please bring some good stories, we must make a good film. The camera is my beloved; it keeps calling me. I want to face it.)”

Sharing his personal connection with Dharmendra, Anil Sharma said, “He was a great actor and an amazing human being who portrayed his characters beautifully. I was a huge fan of his. When I was living in Mathura, there were only two stars: Rajesh Khanna and Dharmendra. Dharamji's connection with his fans was incredible. He was a great actor — unaware of the legend he was, and will remain, even after he has gone.”

Dharmendra was one of those rare actors who launched his two sons, Sunny and Bobby Deol, through his production house, and later also featured with them in films, turning their reel bond into a real treat for fans.

In 2007, the Deols took audiences on an emotional ride with Apne, directed by Anil Sharma.

It was the first film to feature Dharmendra and his real-life sons, Sunny and Bobby Deol, together. Previously, Sunny and Bobby had worked together in Dillagi (1999), while Dharmendra and Sunny appeared together in Sultanat (1986) and Kshatriya (1993).