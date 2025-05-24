Mukul Dev Death: Manoj Bajpayee, Sonu Sood And Others Pay Respects

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Actor Mukul Dev passed away on May 23 in Delhi at the age of 54. His death has prompted an outpouring of tributes from the film industry. Colleagues remembered him for his talent, versatility, and warmth.

Actor Mukul Dev passed away on Friday, May 23, in Delhi. He was 54. The news of his untimely demise has deeply saddened the film fraternity and fans alike.

Tributes have been pouring in from all corners of the industry, as colleagues and admirers remember him for his talent, versatility and the warmth he brought to every role.

Manoj Bajpayee paid homage to Mukul Dev by sharing a note on Instagram.

He wrote, “It is impossible to put into words what I am feeling. Mukul was a brother in spirit, an artist whose warmth and passion were unmatched. Gone too soon, too young. Praying for strength and healing for his family and everyone grieving this loss. Miss you meri jaan (my love)…until we meet again. Om Shanti.”

Actress Dia Mirza commented, “Can't believe this (broken heart emoji).”

Manoj Bajpayee shared screen space with Mukul Dev in the 1996 film Dastak. The movie, directed by Mahesh Bhatt, also featured Sushmita Sen and Sharad Kapoor in key roles.

Sonu Sood bid goodbye to Mukul Dev by writing, “RIP Mukul bhai. You were a gem. Will always miss you. Stay strong, Rahul Dev (Mukul Dev's brother) bhai.”

RIP Mukul bhai ????

You were a gem. Will always miss you.

Stay strong @RahulDevRising bhai. pic.twitter.com/o0ER978euR — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 24, 2025

Arshad Warsi offered a poignant tribute to Mukul Dev on Instagram.

He wrote, “Heartbroken to hear about Mukul Dev. I was really fond of him. He was a friend, colleague, a wonderful person with a beautiful soul. May his soul rest in peace.”

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh expressed his sorrow at Mukul Dev's demise. He penned an elaborate note on X.

It read, “Really upset with the sad news of dear Mukul leaving us so soon. A powerhouse performer and a lovely person. My deepest condolences to Rahul Dev, Mugdha Godse (Mukul Dev's sister-in-law) and the entire family. God be with you all during these tough times. Om Shanti.”

Really upset with the sad news of dear Mukul leaving us so soon. A powerhouse performer and a lovely person. My deepest condolences to @RahulDevRising @mugdhagodse267 and the entire family. God be with you all during these tough times. ????????????????????????. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/48ARopc9vk — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) May 24, 2025

Here's what actor Tusshar Kapoor wrote, “RIP Mukul, you were a lovely co-star to work with and human being too, my deepest condolences to Rahul Dev and the entire family.”

Tusshar Kapoor and Mukul Dev have worked together in the 2012 film, Chaar Din Ki Chandni.

RIP Mukul, you were a lovely costar to work with and human being too, my deepest condolences to @RahulDevRising and the entire family! https://t.co/5uHHFkmxFX — Tusshar (@TusshKapoor) May 24, 2025

Film veteran Vindu Dara Singh uploaded a throwback video on X featuring Mukul Dev.

His side note read, “Rest in peace, my brother Mukul Dev! The time spent with you will always be cherished and Son Of Sardaar 2 will be your swansong where you will spread joy and happiness to the viewers and make them fall laughing!”

Rest in peace my brother #MukulDev ! The time spent with you will always be cherished and #SonOfSardaar2 will be your swansong where you will spread joy and happiness to the viewers and make them fall down laughing ! pic.twitter.com/oyj4j7kqGU — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) May 24, 2025

Vindu Dara Singh's emotional write-up hinted at Mukul Dev's upcoming project, Son Of Sardaar 2. The film, directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, will premiere on July 25.

Actress Dipshikkha Nagppal, a long-time friend of Mukul Dev, also remembered the actor. She dropped an old video with Mukul on Instagram.

Her caption read, “I can't believe you are gone, Muks. What do I say??? With a heavy heart, I can say may his soul rest in peace. What a beautiful soul, amazing actor and a wonderful friend. You will be missed. I will miss your voice notes. May god give strength to his family.”

Mukul Dev was last seen in the 2022 film Anth The End. He kicked off his acting career with the television series Mumkin (1996). Dastak, released in 1996, marked Mukul's Bollywood debut.