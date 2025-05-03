<i>Governor</i>: Manoj Bajpayee To Collaborate With Vipul Amrutlal Shah For His Upcoming Political Thriller

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Vipul Amrutlal Shah will produce the political thriller titled "Governor." Manoj Bajpayee will play the role of the Governor in the film. The film's production is led by Shah's company, Sunshine Pictures.

Producer and director Vipul Amrutlal Shah is known for helming films like Aankhen, Waqt: The Race Against Time, Namastey London, London Dreams, Action Replayy, and Namaste England. He is now all set to collaborate with National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee for his upcoming political thriller titled Governor.

As per PeepingMoon, Manoj Bajpayee will be essaying the role of the Governer. It is touted to be an intense plot, at the same time a commercially rich theatrical drama.

The film will be produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Sunshine Pictures. The project will be helmed by Chinmay Mandlekar.

Governor has been in the works for the last two years. The casting for the supporting members is still underway. The Pre-Production phase is also going well and the shooting should commence some time in July or August. Manoj Bajpayee is thrilled to be collaborating with Vipul Amrutlal Shah, for yet another versatile role.

Vipul Amrutlal Shah is also gearing up for his upcoming directorial venture Hisaab, a heist thriller with Jaideep Ahlawat and Shefali Shah in the lead. Produced by Sunshine Pictures and Jio Studios, Hisaab is expected to drop in the latter half of 2025.

Manoj Bajpayee was last seen in the 2024 film Despatch. He has reportedly wrapped up filming for The Family Man 3.