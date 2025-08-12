Delhi Lt Governor Unveils Maa Yamuna Statue Near Nigambodh Ghat

The banks of the Yamuna saw a rare moment of cultural and spiritual celebration today as Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena unveiled the city's first-ever statue of Maa Yamuna near Nigambodh Ghat.

The 10-foot idol, mounted on a 7-foot pedestal, shows the river goddess seated calmly on her symbolic tortoise (Kurma) and holding a water pot (Kalasha). Crafted in Delhi over three months, the 150-kg statue is made from a composite of granite and graphite powders bound with resin, DDA officials said.

A Site Once Forgotten

Just months ago, the stretch where the statue now stands was a picture of neglect, overrun by encroachments, piled high with garbage, and a hangout for drug users. The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) cleared the area, landscaped it with native trees like Kadamba and Ashoka, planted riverine grasses, and added seasonal flowers, officials said.

The site now links directly to Vasudev Ghat through a pedestrian walkway and a cycle track. There's parking for visitors, and kiosks are planned to serve refreshments.

'Part of Our Living Heritage'

Speaking at the ceremony, LG Saxena said, "The Yamuna is more than a river; it is part of our living heritage that has shaped our culture and beliefs. This idol honours that sacred connection between humans and nature and reminds us to protect the river's sanctity for future generations."

He added that conserving the Yamuna and its floodplains remains a key priority for both the Centre and the Delhi government. "This statue not only reflects the river's spiritual legacy but also gives people a place to connect with the river, making them partners in its revival," he said.

Part of a Larger Revival

The statue is the latest addition to ongoing efforts to restore the Yamuna floodplains. In recent years, biodiversity zones like Asita, Baansera, and Amrit Bio-diversity Park have transformed over 1,000 acres of land, according to DDA officials.

Last year's Dilli Deepotsav at Vasudev Ghat drew crowds with 3.5 lakh earthen lamps, a grand Yamuna Aarti, and a drone show, turning the riverbank into a cultural and community hub.

Today's unveiling, officials said, is another step in making the Yamuna's banks not just cleaner, but also more alive with heritage, nature, and public spaces.