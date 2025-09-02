Floodwater Enters Delhi Homes As Yamuna Crosses Danger Mark: 10 Points

The heavy rainfall in Delhi-NCR since yesterday has triggered significant traffic congestion, particularly at the Delhi-Gurugram border, and also raised concerns about potential flooding along the Yamuna River.

Here are the top 10 points in this big story: After it rained through the night in Delhi, people woke up to inundated streets and water entering homes in several areas. The water level of the Yamuna river in Delhi crossed the danger mark this morning following incessant rainfall in the region since yesterday. Yesterday, authorities issued advisory for people living in the Yamuna floodplain of Delhi to move to safety as the water level of the river was rising steadily. Increase in the water levels of some rivers, including the Yamuna on Monday, prompted authorities to open the floodgates of the Hathnikund barrage in Yamunanagar district. As a precautionary measure, schools have been ordered to remain closed on Tuesday in some affected areas. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Monday ordered closure of traffic movement on the Old Railway Bridge from 5 pm on Tuesday, as the Yamuna continues to swell. Amid the flood threat, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta urged people not to panic, saying water reaching the Yamuna floodplain is natural, as it forms part of the river's ecological system. The capital is also facing disruptions in flight operations due to waterlogging and low visibility, prompting airlines to issue travel advisories. The India Meteorological Department forecasts cloudy skies in Delhi from September 2-4, 2025, with light rain/thundershowers expected daily. Delhi battled one of its worst flood-like situations in 2023 when several areas were inundated because of heavy rain, leading to the evacuation of more than 25,000 people.

