Floodwater Enters Delhi Homes As Yamuna Crosses Danger Mark: 10 Points

Delhi Rain Update: People in Delhi woke up to inundated streets and water entering their homes.
New Delhi:
The heavy rainfall in Delhi-NCR since yesterday has triggered significant traffic congestion, particularly at the Delhi-Gurugram border, and also raised concerns about potential flooding along the Yamuna River.
Here are the top 10 points in this big story:
- After it rained through the night in Delhi, people woke up to inundated streets and water entering homes in several areas.
- The water level of the Yamuna river in Delhi crossed the danger mark this morning following incessant rainfall in the region since yesterday.
- Yesterday, authorities issued advisory for people living in the Yamuna floodplain of Delhi to move to safety as the water level of the river was rising steadily.
- Increase in the water levels of some rivers, including the Yamuna on Monday, prompted authorities to open the floodgates of the Hathnikund barrage in Yamunanagar district.
- As a precautionary measure, schools have been ordered to remain closed on Tuesday in some affected areas.
- The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Monday ordered closure of traffic movement on the Old Railway Bridge from 5 pm on Tuesday, as the Yamuna continues to swell.
- Amid the flood threat, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta urged people not to panic, saying water reaching the Yamuna floodplain is natural, as it forms part of the river's ecological system.
- The capital is also facing disruptions in flight operations due to waterlogging and low visibility, prompting airlines to issue travel advisories.
- The India Meteorological Department forecasts cloudy skies in Delhi from September 2-4, 2025, with light rain/thundershowers expected daily.
- Delhi battled one of its worst flood-like situations in 2023 when several areas were inundated because of heavy rain, leading to the evacuation of more than 25,000 people.