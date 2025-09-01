Delhi Directs Closure Of Traffic On Railway Bridge Amid Rising Yamuna Levels

The Delhi government has directed authorities to suspend traffic and public movement over the Delhi Railway Bridge from Tuesday, in view of the alarming rise in water levels of Yamuna.

In an official communication to the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) on Monday, the District Magistrate (DM) highlighted the urgent advisory issued by the Central Water Commission (CWC).

According to the advisory, heavy rainfall in the upper Yamuna catchment and the release of significant volumes of water from the Hathni Kund Barrage have raised concerns of potential flooding in the national capital.

The CWC has forecast that the water level at the Old Delhi Railway Bridge could cross 206.00 meters between 5:00 pm and 8:00 pm on September 2. This level is substantially above the danger mark of 205.33 meters, raising the risk of inundation in low-lying areas.

"Now, in this regard, in view of possible flooding in Yamuna river due to increase in its level beyond the danger mark, you are hereby directed to close down the traffic and public movement on the bridge with effect from 5:00 pm tomorrow," the DM's letter stated.

The order comes as a preventive step to ensure safety of both rail operations and public movement in the region.

The authorities have assured that they are closely monitoring the evolving situation and any changes in water levels reported by flood forecasting stations will be immediately conveyed for necessary action.

The directive is expected to impact daily commuters and goods movement passing through the Delhi Railway Bridge. Officials are likely to announce alternative arrangements and diversions to manage traffic flow once the closure comes into effect.

