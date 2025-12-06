"She Has To Make Up Her Mind": S Jaishankar On Sheikh Hasina's India Stay

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the matter of former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's status in India, suggesting that her continued stay is largely a personal decision influenced by the "circumstances" that led her to the country.

When asked if Sheikh Hasina was welcome to stay in India for "as long as she wants," the EAM, while speaking to NDTV's CEO and Editor-In-Chief Rahul Kanwal at the HT Leadership Summit on Saturday, made a clear distinction, stating, "Well, that's a different issue, isn't it? She came here in a certain circumstance and I think that circumstance clearly sort of is a factor in what happens to her. But again, that is something in which she has to make up her mind."

Hasina has been in India since August 5 last year, when her 15-year rule ended during the violence that left hundreds of people dead and thousands injured.

India-Bangladesh Relationship

Shifting focus on the relationship between New Delhi and Dhaka, Jaishankar emphasised on India's stance on the need for a credible democratic process in the neighbouring country.

Referring to past political issues in Bangladesh, Jaishankar said, "What we heard was that people in Bangladesh, particularly those who are now in power, had an issue with how the elections were conducted earlier. Now, if the issue was the election, the first order of business would be to do a fair election."

Jaishankar concluded by expressing optimism for the future of the bilateral ties, stressing India's democratic preference for its neighbour and said, "As far as we are concerned, we wish Bangladesh well. We think as a democratic country, any democratic country likes to see the will of the people ascertain through a democratic process."

He added, "And I am quite confident that whatever comes out of the democratic process would have a balanced and mature view about the relationship and hopefully things would improve."