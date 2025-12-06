"Maligning Hindu Way Of Life By Calling It Hindu Rate Of Growth": PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at the 23rd edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, criticised the linking of the Hindu faith with India's rate of growth.

"There is an attempt to malign the Hindu way of life by terming India's slow growth a few decades ago as the Hindu rate of growth," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi said that when the world is fragmented, India stands as a bridge builder.

"We are at a juncture, where 1/th of the 21st century has passed, and the world has seen many ups and downs - financial crisis, global pandemic, etc. These situations in some way or the other challenged the world... today the world is full of uncertainties, but amid this, our India is appearing in a different league. India is full of self-confidence," said PM Modi. "When the world talks about slowdown, India writes stories of growth. When the world faces trust crisis, India becomes a pillar of trust."

The Prime Minister also took a jibe at the previous government and stated that the earlier systems "did not have faith in their own citizens".

"Our government broke that way of working. A citizen's self-attested document is enough to prove its authenticity," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that a government's "biggest aspect" is the trust the citizenry puts in it.