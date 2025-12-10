PM Modi Asks Indians To Participate In 'Your Money, Your Right Movement': What Is It?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on Indians to participate in the ‘Your Money, Your Right' movement. The Centre launched this initiative in October to help people reclaim unclaimed financial assets such as bank deposits, insurance proceeds, dividends, and mutual fund investments.

In a post on LinkedIn, the Prime Minister shared facts about unclaimed money in India:

Indian banks are holding Rs 78,000 crore in unclaimed deposits.

Insurance companies have Rs 14,000 crore in unclaimed proceeds.

Mutual fund companies hold around Rs 3,000 crore, while Rs 9,000 crore in dividends remain unclaimed.

“These facts have startled a lot of people,” the Prime Minister wrote. “After all, these assets represent the hard-earned savings and investments of countless families.”

Here is a chance to convert a forgotten financial asset into a new opportunity.



Take part in the ‘Your Money, Your Right' movement! https://t.co/4Td6wyz99i@LinkedIn — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 10, 2025

The initiative aims to ensure that every citizen can reclaim what is rightfully theirs. To make the process simple and transparent, dedicated portals have been created by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs for unclaimed deposits, insurance proceeds, mutual fund amounts, and unpaid dividends, PM Modi said.

He also said that facilitation camps have already been organised in 477 districts, including remote rural areas, across India. Nearly Rs 2,000 crore has already been returned to rightful owners.

PM Modi said citizens should act soon by checking whether they or their families have any unclaimed deposits, insurance proceeds, dividends, or investments. Visiting the relevant portals and making use of facilitation camps organised in individual districts, the Prime Minister said.

“Act now to claim what is yours and convert a forgotten financial asset into a new opportunity. Your money is yours. Let us make sure that it finds its way back to you,” PM Modi said. “Together, let us build a transparent, financially empowered and inclusive India.”