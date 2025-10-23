Delhi Cloud Seeding Trial Begins, 1st Rain Experiment Likely On October 29

The Delhi government's ambitious artificial rain project took flight today with a successful cloud seeding trial over Burari, marking a major milestone in the capital's battle against pollution.

A Cessna aircraft operated by IIT Kanpur, in coordination with the Delhi government's environment department, carried out the four-hour proving flight from Kanpur to Delhi and back, firing cloud-seeding flares between Khekra and Burari. The test aimed to evaluate the aircraft's readiness, flare deployment system, and inter-agency coordination before full-scale seeding begins.

"Today's flight was to test the aircraft and equipment for cloud seeding and ensure all coordination systems work," said Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who supervised the operation. "All systems are ready, we're now waiting for suitable clouds around October 28-30."

What IIT Kanpur Report Says

According to IIT Kanpur's official technical report, the skies over Delhi remained largely cloud-free throughout the day, with humidity levels below 15 per cent, making precipitation impossible.

The report confirmed that flares were successfully fired between Khekra and Burari, and that the flight met all objectives of endurance and coordination testing.

"The entire flight lasted approximately four hours, including travel and seeding time. Clear skies were reported over Delhi with only two small cloud patches. No rainfall occurred due to low moisture, but all technical systems performed successfully," the report noted.

Meteorological data from Hindon Air Base and Windy.com backed the findings, cloud cover over Delhi was nearly zero between 11 am and 5 pm.

AQI readings taken during the flight showed a minor dip in pollution at Shalimar Bagh, air quality improved from 200 to 163, while Burari's AQI also showed a slight decline.

Rekha Gupta's Post On X

After the trial, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta shared an update on X, confirming that the city is technically ready for artificial rainfall later this month.

"Preparations for Delhi's first-ever artificial rain through cloud seeding are complete. Experts successfully conducted the trial over Burari today. The Met department has predicted cloud presence on October 28, 29 and 30," she said.

मौसम विभाग ने 28, 29 और 30 अक्टूबर को बादलों की उपस्थिति की संभावना जताई है। यदि परिस्थितियां अनुकूल रहीं, तो... — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) October 23, 2025

"If conditions remain favourable, Delhi will experience its first artificial rainfall on October 29. This initiative is not only historic from a technological standpoint but also a scientific step towards combating pollution and restoring balance in Delhi's environment. Best wishes to my cabinet colleague Manjinder Singh Sirsa and all officers involved in making this effort a success," she said.

Next Step: Making It Rain

The actual seeding operation is expected between October 28 and 30, when the India Meteorological Department forecasts higher cloud presence. Officials say the groundwork is complete, from aircraft calibration to flare testing, and the city is now waiting for the right weather window.

If successful, Delhi could see its first-ever artificial rainfall on October 29, in what experts are calling a "turning point in pollution control using science and technology."