Delhi Plans Artificial Rain As Air Quality Worsens After Diwali Fireworks

The Delhi government is preparing to conduct the much-anticipated artificial rain through cloud seeding this week as the air quality in the national capital worsened, partly due to the use of firecrackers during Diwali on Monday.

According to sources, the Chief Minister Rekha Gupta-led government, which came to power in February on the promise of providing cleaner air in Delhi, is expecting a green signal from the meteorological department between October 24 and 26, as weather conditions during that period are expected to be favourable.

Delhi's Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa recently confirmed that the first trial of artificial rain through cloud seeding will be held after Diwali, once the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) gives a green light.

During a media briefing last Wednesday, Sirsa said that pilots have already completed trial flights over the area where the cloud seeding operation is planned.

The BJP leader said that the aircraft have been fully equipped for the process and the crew is trained and familiar with the region.

"The entire setup is ready - from permissions to pilot training. The aircraft are fitted with cloud seeding equipment, and pilots have flown over the target areas to prepare. Now, we are just waiting for the IMD's approval," he said.

Initially scheduled for July, the Delhi government's cloud seeding project was delayed due to monsoon, changing weather patterns, disturbances and a lack of suitable cloud cover.

The operation was then promised to take place before Diwali but was postponed.

Delhi's 'Very Poor' Air After Diwali

Delhi residents woke up on Tuesday to heavy grey haze, reduced visibility and 'very poor' air after residents burst firecrackers on Diwali beyond the two-hour limit set by the Supreme Court.

Delhi's air quality index (AQI) stood at 359, in the 'very poor' category, at 11 am, according to the data available on the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) website. It was 352 at 8 am, 351 at 7 am, 347 at 6 am and 346 at 5 am.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Of the total 38 monitoring stations, 35 were in the 'red zone', indicating 'very poor' to 'severe' air quality. While 31 were in the 'very poor' category, four were in the 'severe' category.

Delhi's 24-hour average AQI on Monday, reported at 4 pm every day, was at 345.

Only Green Crackers Allowed On Diwali

In an order passed on October 15, the Supreme Court allowed the use of green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR between 8 pm and 10 pm on Diwali.

The use of green crackers was confined to specific hours -- 6 am to 7 pm on the day before Diwali and 8 am to 10 pm on the festival day. However, many residents violated the court's directions, with celebrations continuing late into the night.

There was a blanket ban on the manufacture, sale and use of fireworks before.

The air quality is expected to slip into the 'severe' category on Wednesday.