Where India Found Clean Air This Week: Top 5 Cities Ranked

When Indian metro cities, including Delhi and Mumbai, are struggling with toxic air, there are cities where the Air Quality Index (AQI) is excellent. The air is clean and fresh for breathing because of their natural surroundings, low industrial activity and effective pollution control measures.

Here are the top 5 Indian cities with the lowest Air Quality Index (AQI)

1. Shillong, Meghalaya: Known for its high elevation and lush forests, Shillong's natural surroundings contribute to its clean air.

2. Ooty, Tamil Nadu: This hill station's cool climate and green spaces make it an ideal spot for fresh air.

3. Aizawl, Mizoram: Aizawl's location in the northeastern hills and minimal pollution keep its air quality good.

4. Palkalaiperur, Tamil Nadu: This rural setting enjoys clean air, thanks to its distance from major industrial areas.

5. Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu: Coastal winds help disperse pollutants, maintaining good air quality.

AQI Of These Cities From December 1 to December 6

December 1 December 2 December 3 December 4 December 5 December 6 Shillong 15 20 16 -- -- -- Ooty 44 45 44 -- 25 31 Aizawl -- 38 38 38 38 38 Palkalaiperur 45 42 38 38 28 -- Tirunelveli -- 26 25 38 -- 20

*Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)

-- Data not available

Delhi and Mumbai are struggling with poor air quality, with Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) currently standing at 303, falling under the 'very poor' category, while Mumbai's AQI is at 115, classified as 'moderate'.

In Delhi, the air quality is expected to remain 'very poor' until December 8, 2025, with several locations, including Anand Vihar and ITO, reporting thick haze and significantly reduced visibility. The city's pollution levels are attributed to various factors, including vehicular emissions, industrial activities, and construction dust.

Mumbai's air quality, although moderate, is still a concern, with pollutants like PM2.5 and PM10 contributing to the city's pollution. The city's weather forecast indicates clear skies and warm temperatures, which may help disperse pollutants, but the AQI is expected to remain steady. The poor air quality in these cities highlights the need for urgent action to combat pollution and ensure cleaner air for residents.