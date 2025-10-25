'India's Name Sullied': Australian Cricketers' Molestation Sparks Political Row

Two cricketers from the Australian women's national team were inappropriately touched by a man on a motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Thursday morning. The incident has led to political outrage with the opposition cornering the ruling BJP government over women's safety in the state, saying the incident has "dragged India's name through the mud".

Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari said, "Indore is known for its hospitality, but this raises serious questions about law and order. The fear of the police has vanished in Madhya Pradesh. The Chief Minister, who is also the Home Minister, must answer who was responsible and what went wrong."

Senior Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi said the Madhya Pradesh government "must ensure swift justice and stronger deterrence". "Silence is complicity. We must do better," he said.

"Deeply disturbing to learn of the stalking and molestation of Australian women cricketers in Indore. Every such incident is a grim reminder that women's safety must be non-negotiable, for Indians and guests alike. Madhya Pradesh must ensure swift justice and stronger deterrence. Silence is complicity. We must do better," the Rajya Sabha MP said in a post on X.

The Trinamool Congress' message to the ruling government was even sterner. "Two Australian women cricketers were molested in an ICC-organised world cricket championship in BJP-ruled Indore. Mind, this happens during the double-engine government rule. It has lowered our heads before the entire world," said TMC general secretary Kunal Ghosh, seeking a "fair probe".

TMC spokesperson Sudip Raha said, "Absolutely horrifying. Australian women cricketers molested in Indore! This is the reality of 'Beti Bachao' under BJP rule." "Before raising fingers upon Bengal, BJP's zamindars must introspect, for it's under their rule that India's daughters and guests are unsafe. They have dragged our nation's name through the mud before the entire world," Raha said.

The BJP has been slamming the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal for "failing" to ensure the safety of women, citing the rape-murder of a woman medic at RG Kar Hospital in August 2024 and the rape of another woman medical student in Durgapur earlier this month.

Madhya Pradesh minister Krishna Gaur, meanwhile, has criticised the Congress for "politicising the issue" and praised the "swift action by the police in arresting the accused".

"This is a shameful and condemnable incident. Such incidents result in strict action by the Madhya Pradesh government under its Zero Tolerance policy, as directed by the state CM, as done in this case... I praise the Madhya Pradesh Police's swift action in arresting the accused," Gaur said.

Targeting the Congress, she said, they are "politicising the issue instead of collectively working towards ensuring the strictest punishment for the perpetrator".

Cabinet Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya has promised the harshest punishment. BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma echoed the sentiment and said, "This incident has shamed Indore. Whether the daughter is from Australia or England, her safety is our responsibility. Strict action will be taken, and NSA proceedings will be initiated against the accused. The molestation of an Australian woman cricketer is unfortunate and shameful. The government acted swiftly and caught the culprit. The accused conspired to defame Indore, a city known worldwide for its cleanliness and culture."

BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma issued a video, warning the accused, "Will be dealt with in such a way that even his ancestors will tremble, and future generations will be too terrified to step out".

The cricketers were allegedly molested while walking from their hotel to a nearby cafe. The accused, identified as Aqeel, reportedly followed the players on a bike before inappropriately touching one of them and fleeing the scene. The man was arrested on Friday evening.

According to sources, the incident took place around 11 am. The terrified players immediately sent an emergency message and live location to their team's security officer, Danny Simmons. "I was reading their message when one of the players called me, crying. She told me what had happened. We immediately dispatched a car and brought them safely to the hotel," Simmons said.

A bystander noted the suspect's bike number, which later helped police track him down through CCTV footage.

The shocking incident has prompted a major overhaul of player security ahead of today's semifinal-deciding clash between Australia and South Africa.

Mahaanaryaman Scindia, President of the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA), said in a statement, "We are deeply saddened, shocked, and appalled by this unfortunate incident. No woman should have to endure such behaviour. It is extremely painful for the players, for the sports community, and for the people of Indore. One person's act has tarnished the city's image of warmth and respect."