"Lesson For Them": Madhya Pradesh Minister's Shocker On Australian Cricketers' Molestation

Even as India hosts the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, a shocking crime in Indore has overshadowed the tournament's spirit. Two renowned Australian women cricketers were allegedly molested by a biker near their hotel. The incident, which took place in full public view, has not only raised serious questions about the state's security apparatus but also triggered a political storm after a controversial statement from Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya.

According to police, the accused, identified as Aqeel alias Naitra, a 29-year-old serial offender from Khajrana, was arrested within hours of the complaint. The incident sent shockwaves across the sporting fraternity, coming as it did during an international event with the world's top female cricketers in India.

However, instead of solely focusing on the police lapse, Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya's remarks have sparked fresh outrage. Vijayvargiya said that the players should learn a lesson from the incident. "Whenever any player goes anywhere, even when we go out, we always inform at least one local person. I think this will remind the players that in the future, if we leave our venue, we should inform our security or local administration before leaving, as there is a huge craze for cricket players. Cricket is a sport like football in England. I have seen football players' clothes being torn. We were staying at the hotel and having coffee. So many young men came over. Someone was asking for autographs from a famous player. A girl kissed him, and his clothes got torn. He was a very famous football player."

Vijayvargiya further added, "Sometimes, players don't realise their popularity. Players are very popular, so they should be careful. This incident has happened; it's a lesson for everyone. It's a lesson for us and for the players as well."

Speaking to NDTV, he reiterated that "while there was a security lapse, it was also the players' responsibility" to inform local authorities before going out. "They didn't inform anyone, they didn't tell anyone," he said. "But they will learn a lesson from this incident and stay cautious in the future."

His comments have drawn sharp criticism from opposition parties and women's rights groups. Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Arun Yadav slammed the statement as "disgusting and regressive," saying, "This incident exposes the state's failure to protect its guests. Kailash ji's remark reflects a disturbing mindset; instead of ensuring women's safety, the minister is blaming the victims. The Chief Minister himself heads the Home Ministry, and yet such incidents occur under his watch."

The controversy has also divided the sporting fraternity. Former Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) president Sanjay Jagdale said, "Look, it's not possible for everyone to have security at all times. If a player goes somewhere without informing anyone, how will anyone know? If such an incident occurs, no one can be held responsible. In such a situation, players also need to be vigilant."

But this isn't the first time Vijayvargiya has courted controversy with comments about women and morality. Just a few months back, he made some controversial remarks about Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, "We are people of an old culture. In our sisters' village, Jirapur, we don't even drink water. My father used to bring a pot of water from home. Our opposition leaders today are such that they kiss their young sisters in the middle of the crossroads. I want to ask you who among you kisses your young sisters or daughters in public? This is a lack of values. These are foreign values; these came about from being brought up abroad."

At another public event in Indore in June, he stirred controversy again, saying, "I don't like girls who wear skimpy clothes. In the West, a woman wearing fewer clothes is considered beautiful. I don't agree with that. In India, we consider a girl beautiful when she dresses well, wears jewellery, and adorns herself gracefully."

He even went on to say, "Sometimes girls come to take selfies with me. I tell them, 'Beta, come in proper clothes next time, then we'll take a photo.'"

Earlier, during a Hanuman Jayanti event in 2022, he had said, "I won't lie on Hanuman Jayanti, but girls these days wear such filthy clothes. We call women goddesses, but they don't appear that way. They look like Shurpanakha. God has given you a beautiful body; at least wear decent clothes. Teach your children values."