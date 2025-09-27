"Will I Kiss Her?" Row Deepens After Madhya Pradesh Minister's Remark On Rahul-Priyanka Gandhi Bond

The controversy over Madhya Pradesh Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya's remarks targeting Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's bond with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has now deepened, with his cabinet colleague Vijay Shah openly backing him. Mr Shah, who has previously drawn fire for his inflammatory comments, reignited the controversy at an event in Khandwa.

"This is not our culture; our civilization, customs, and traditions do not teach this. Whatever they teach, practice it in your own homes, not at public places," Mr Shah declared, echoing Mr Vijayvargiya's criticism of public displays of affection between siblings.

Pointing to fellow MLA Kanchan Tanve during his speech, Mr Shah added: "She is also my real sister, so would I kiss her in public? Indian culture and civilization do not teach this."

This is not the first time Mr Shah has invited outrage. On May 13, 2025, after Operation Sindoor, he made a deeply controversial remark about Colonel Sophia Qureshi, saying: "Those who destroyed the vermillion of our daughters, send their sisters to strip those mutilated people naked..."

He later retracted, apologizing and saying, "I am not God, I am a human being, and if anyone's sentiments have been hurt, I apologize ten times over."

The Congress has launched statewide protests, burning effigies of Mr Vijayvargiya and now slamming Mr Shah for defending him. Congress spokesperson KK Mishra said, "It is unfortunate that no action is taken against BJP ministers who use abusive and derogatory language."

State Congress president Jitu Patwari went further, calling Mr Vijayvargiya's comments "disgusting" and "a direct challenge to India's culture, tradition, and the sacred brother-sister relationship." He demanded the resignation of both ministers, accusing Mr Vijayvargiya of being frustrated at not becoming Chief Minister: "At the age of 70, he is making absurd statements, insulting our culture and women alike."

With Vijay Shah now throwing his weight behind Mr Vijayvargiya, the controversy has escalated into a full-blown political storm. Both ministers stand accused of distorting cultural values to score political points, even as the opposition intensifies its campaign to corner the ruling BJP on issues of dignity, language, and respect for women.