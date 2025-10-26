Indore's Shame: Man Who Molested Australian Players A Serial Offender

The 29-year-old man arrested for allegedly molesting two Australian women cricketers in Madhya Pradesh's Indore is a habitual offender with a long criminal history. Aqeel, alias Nitra, 29, has at least 10 criminal cases against him, and the charges include molestation, robbery, assault, and attempted murder. He was recently released from Bhairavgarh jail after a 10-year jail term.

Some of the cases against Aqeel date back to 2012. Besides the Indian Penal Code, he has been charged under the Arms Act and the anti-drugs law, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, in several cases. He worked as a painter, and his parents are labourers.

Around 11 am on Thursday, two members of the Australian women's cricket team, who were in Indore for a World Cup match, were walking towards a cafe close to the hotel they were staying at.

According to a police complaint by Danny Simmons, the Australian team's security incharge, Aqeel approached the cricketers on his bike, tried to grab one of them, then sped off. He returned moments later and groped the other cricketer before fleeing. The players, terrified by the assault, sent an SOS to their security head.

Local police responded swiftly. The Indore Police Commissionerate launched an operation involving officers from five police stations. The cops scanned CCTV footage from near the crime scene and spotted Aqeel. As the police net closed in on him, Aqeel tried to escape through narrow lanes. During this hot pursuit, he lost control of the bike and crashed. He has suffered fractures in his left hand and right leg and is now in custody. The notorious criminal now has a fresh case against him under sections of stalking and assaulting women.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rajesh Dandotiya said Aqeel has a criminal history. He has been jailed several times and has committed new offences while out on bail or parole. A year ago, Aqeel allegedly attacked a young couple with a knife and tried to molest the woman, police sources said. In another case, he allegedly snatched rifles from cops in Ujjain and tried to open fire. Police said he recently returned to Indore after serving time in jail.

India is co-hosting this year's women's cricket World Cup, and the shocking crime against Australian cricketers in Indore is a major embarrassment. Madhya Pradesh Sports Minister Vishwas Sarang has called the incident "deeply shameful" and assured the strictest punishment. "The administration acted immediately. The action will be exemplary."