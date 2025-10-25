How 234 Smartphones Inside Kurnool Bus Intensified Deadly Fire

As the investigation into the Kurnool bus fire case continues, a new development has emerged. A consignment of 234 Realme smartphones was inside the bus that exploded when the accident occurred.

Forensic experts have suggested that the exploding batteries of these phones contributed to the intensity of the blaze that engulfed the bus, killing 19 passengers.

Smartphone Consignment Was Worth Rs 46 Lakh

The 234 Realme smartphones were worth Rs 46 lakh. They were being shipped as a parcel by a Hyderabad-based businessman named Manganath.

The consignment was destined for the e-commerce giant Flipkart in Bengaluru, from where the phones would be supplied to customers.

READ: "We Saw Her Off At Bus Stand": Andhra Bus Fire Leaves Families Devastated

Eyewitnesses reported hearing the batteries exploding as the phones caught fire.

'Initial Blaze Started Due To Fuel Leakage'

P Venkataraman, director-general of the Andhra Pradesh Fire Services Department, pointed out that in addition to the smartphones' explosion, the electrical batteries used for air conditioning system of the bus also burst.

The heat was so severe that it melted the aluminum sheets on the bus floor, Venkataraman said.

He added that the initial blaze is believed to have started in the front section due to a fuel leakage. A bike got stuck under the bus, and the resulting splatter of petrol, combined with the heat or a spark, ignited the fire, which quickly consumed the entire vehicle.

READ: As Fire Spread In Andhra Bus Accident, Driver Fled, Didn't Help Others: Cops

Venkataramana revealed a grim discovery at the scene: "We saw bones and ash dropping through the melted sheets," indicating the catastrophic loss of life.

The director-general also pointed out a structural flaw in the bus's construction.

The use of lightweight aluminum instead of iron, a measure typically employed to reduce vehicle weight and increase speed, ultimately proved detrimental during the emergency, intensifying the accident's severity.