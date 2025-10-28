Video: BJP MLA Falls Into Yamuna While Filming Reel On 'Clean' River

Delhi BJP MLA Ravinder Singh Negi slipped and fell into the Yamuna last week while filming a reel showing the "clean" River. The incident took place ahead of the Chhath Puja celebrations in the city.

A 19-second video shows the Patparganj legislator holding two bottles and saying, "paani pike dikhani hai (should drink the water and show). Seconds later, Negi tried to rise from a kneeling position but lost his balance, slipped, and fell into the River. A man standing near him tried to help the BJP leader but failed to do so. Negi then grabbed onto a wooden structure to pull himself out of the water.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Sanjeev Jha shared the video on X and took a dig at the BJP leader, saying, "Making empty promises has become a profession for BJP leaders of the national capital."

"He has even surpassed the peak of lies. Perhaps, fed up with this politics of lies and pretense, Yamuna Maiyya has called him to her side herself," he said.

शायद इसी झूठ और दिखावे की राजनीति से तंग आकर यमुना मैया ने खुद इन्हें अपने पास बुला लिया।@Saurabh_MLAgk pic.twitter.com/dwTZcW4QWe — Sanjeev Jha (@Sanjeev_aap) October 26, 2025

This comes as the previous AAP government and the ruling BJP have been accusing each other of misleading people over the Yamuna's conditions amid Chhath Puja celebrations, which concluded today. Last week, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj challenged the BJP-led government to prove the River is clean, daring Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Minister Parvesh Verma to "drink a litre of Yamuna water."

"The chemical that was sprayed by the previous Delhi government is being sprayed by the current government. If Rekha Gupta says the Yamuna is clean, I ask her and Parvesh Verma to come and drink a litre of Yamuna water. I will then be convinced it's clean," he said.

The BJP hit back sharply, accusing the AAP of wasting over Rs 6,500 crore on failed clean-up projects during its decade-long rule.