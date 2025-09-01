Heavy Rain Leads To Severe Waterlogging In Delhi, Gurugram

Huge traffic jams, heavily waterlogged roads, vehicles breaking down, scores of people stuck threw life out of gear as heavy rain hit Gurugram Monday afternoon.

NH8 Jaipur Expressway, Badshahpur, Manesar and Sohna were the worst-hit.

Several parts of Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Delhi received heavy showers accompanied by strong winds, leading to a sharp drop in temperature.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier issued a yellow alert for September 1, warning of rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in the afternoon and evening. The forecast proved accurate, with heavy rainfall turning the skies dark during daylight and forcing commuters to switch on headlights.

Gurugram traffic police said its personnel responded swiftly to multiple calls where vehicles were stranded in deep water.

Gurugram Traffic Police: On Duty, Come Rain or Storm



When the city slows down due to waterlogged roads, we gear up and step forward.



Today, our traffic personnel responded swiftly to multiple calls where vehicles were stranded in deep water.

A video showed a policeman and two others pushing a mini truck stranded on a flooded street in Gurugram. Armed with an umbrella, a traffic policeman, with his trousers rolled up, was seen directing vehicles amid the chaos.

Scores of cars were seen navigating the flooded roads.

While the showers provided relief from sweltering conditions, they also caused widespread disruption.

People took to X to express dismay.

Stay put whereever you are in Gurugram as School Buses/Ambulacnes, Cars are all stuck due to waterlogging... Wait for one hour as our MLA Sir once said that will clear in 1 hour once rain stops. No policemen to help. Ambulances are no exceptions. #gurugramrain, @MunCorpGurugram pic.twitter.com/yRRnmW2pAq — Pankaj Yadav (@Outspoken_India) September 1, 2025

Landed in Gurgaon and guess what, not missing the Sea View!!



Thanks @DC_Gurugram @MunCorpGurugram ... Keep up the good work, bringing it to the residents.. it's not a bug, it's a feature. #DrainsFullOfMoney #TaxPayersMoney pic.twitter.com/IL0MkJsv6H — Akash (@ccg33k) September 1, 2025

Waterlogging was reported in several areas of Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and parts of Delhi, leading to severe traffic congestion.

Rain , rain go away - the people living in Gurgaon want to reach home …

( 👇Sector 74 Road, towards the airport via Dwarka Expressway @ 18 :05 IST )



This is one of the many such waterlogging scenes …#rains #gurgaon #milleniumcity pic.twitter.com/TJvVFy7z5J — Brijesh Damodaran (@BrijDam) September 1, 2025

#WATCH | Haryana | Incessant rains cause severe waterlogging in several parts of Gurugram.



Visuals from Signature Bridge pic.twitter.com/po0BCoXSoo — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2025

Huge traffic jams were seen on arterial roads, with the movement of vehicles slowing to a crawl in many pockets. Commuters struggled with flooded streets, particularly underpasses and low-lying roads.

The weather office has forecast another spell of rain accompanied by thunder and lightning on September 3.