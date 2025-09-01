Advertisement
Heavy Rain Leads To Severe Waterlogging In Delhi, Gurugram

Several parts of Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Delhi received heavy showers accompanied by strong winds, leading to a sharp drop in temperature.

Huge traffic jams, heavily waterlogged roads, vehicles breaking down, scores of people stuck threw life out of gear as heavy rain hit Gurugram Monday afternoon. 

NH8 Jaipur Expressway, Badshahpur, Manesar and Sohna were the worst-hit.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier issued a yellow alert for September 1, warning of rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in the afternoon and evening. The forecast proved accurate, with heavy rainfall turning the skies dark during daylight and forcing commuters to switch on headlights.

Gurugram traffic police said its personnel responded swiftly to multiple calls where vehicles were stranded in deep water.

A video showed a policeman and two others pushing a mini truck stranded on a flooded street in Gurugram. Armed with an umbrella, a traffic policeman, with his trousers rolled up, was seen directing vehicles amid the chaos. 

Scores of cars were seen navigating the flooded roads.

While the showers provided relief from sweltering conditions, they also caused widespread disruption. 

People took to X to express dismay.

Waterlogging was reported in several areas of Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and parts of Delhi, leading to severe traffic congestion.

Huge traffic jams were seen on arterial roads, with the movement of vehicles slowing to a crawl in many pockets. Commuters struggled with flooded streets, particularly underpasses and low-lying roads.

The weather office has forecast another spell of rain accompanied by thunder and lightning on September 3.

