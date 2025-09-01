Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World

Video: 7-km Traffic Jam On Gurugram Highway, Vehicles Stuck For Over 3 Hours

The roads were heavily waterlogged, and with more rain predicted Tuesday, offices have been advised to ask their employees to work from home.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share

With cars queuing almost bumper-to-bumper, the traffic jam on the Delhi-Jaipur highway stretched up to 7-8 kilometres and people were stuck for over 3 hours after heavy rain hit Gurugram Monday, throwing normal life out of gear.

The roads were heavily waterlogged, and with more rain predicted Tuesday, offices have been advised to ask their employees to work from home. The schools, too, have been told to conduct online classes. 

"Today, from 3 pm to 7 pm, heavy rainfall of over 100 mm has been recorded in Gurugram City. Indian Meteorological Department in its forecast has issued Orange Alert: Heavy to very Heavy rainfall on 02-09-2025," said District Disaster Management Authority, Gurugram.

"In view of the above forecast, all Corporate offices and Private institutions in the district are advised to guide their employees to work from home; and all schools in the district are advised to conduct Online classes on 02-09-2025," it added.

In view of more heavy rainfall prediction, the Haryana government has directed all field officers to remain at their headquarters and maintain strict vigilance till September 5.

Citing the heavy traffic jam on the highway, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala took a swipe at the BJP's "triple engine model of Millenium City Urban development".

Gaurav Pandhi, another Congress leader, shared the picture of the kilometres-long traffic jam, calling it "third-class nonsense". 

Commuters struggled with flooded streets, particularly underpasses and low-lying roads.

Marketing man Suhel Seth took a swipe at the Deputy Commissioner Gurugram for "post facto information" after rain.

Mahesh Palawat, vice president (meteorology and climate change) at private weather forecaster Skymet, said the city will continue to see on-and-off rain till September 5.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Gurugram Rain, Traffic Jam, Heavy Rain
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com