Video: 7-km Traffic Jam On Gurugram Highway, Vehicles Stuck For Over 3 Hours

With cars queuing almost bumper-to-bumper, the traffic jam on the Delhi-Jaipur highway stretched up to 7-8 kilometres and people were stuck for over 3 hours after heavy rain hit Gurugram Monday, throwing normal life out of gear.

The roads were heavily waterlogged, and with more rain predicted Tuesday, offices have been advised to ask their employees to work from home. The schools, too, have been told to conduct online classes.

"Today, from 3 pm to 7 pm, heavy rainfall of over 100 mm has been recorded in Gurugram City. Indian Meteorological Department in its forecast has issued Orange Alert: Heavy to very Heavy rainfall on 02-09-2025," said District Disaster Management Authority, Gurugram.

"In view of the above forecast, all Corporate offices and Private institutions in the district are advised to guide their employees to work from home; and all schools in the district are advised to conduct Online classes on 02-09-2025," it added.

In view of more heavy rainfall prediction, the Haryana government has directed all field officers to remain at their headquarters and maintain strict vigilance till September 5.

Citing the heavy traffic jam on the highway, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala took a swipe at the BJP's "triple engine model of Millenium City Urban development".

2 hours of rain = 20 KMs of Gurgaon Jam!



As CM Nayab Saini only flies in “State Helicopter” and doesn't travel on “road”, this is a “helicopter shot” of Highway in Gurgaon just now.



So much for the rain preparedness and crores and crores of public money spent on drainage,… pic.twitter.com/HCNPYZkG2c — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) September 1, 2025

Gaurav Pandhi, another Congress leader, shared the picture of the kilometres-long traffic jam, calling it "third-class nonsense".

This is Gurgaon after just TWO hours of rain. SHAMEFUL! You pay taxes, lots of taxes, direct, indirect, all kinds, and what do you get? Floods. Chaos. TERRIBLE! People deserve BETTER, the best quality of life, not this third-class nonsense.

pic.twitter.com/nHFwQMMTbg — Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) September 1, 2025

3 hours of rain and Gurugram is in complete chaos. People have been stranded in traffic for 5–6 hours.



This is the result of the BJP government's incapability and failed planning. #Gurgaon #Gurugram #gurugramrain #GurgaonRains pic.twitter.com/Ltk8NBt7bm — Kumari Selja (@Kumari_Selja) September 1, 2025

Commuters struggled with flooded streets, particularly underpasses and low-lying roads.

Marketing man Suhel Seth took a swipe at the Deputy Commissioner Gurugram for "post facto information" after rain.

You have to credit the @DC_Gurugram : as soon as it rains and floods, he tells us it has rained and flooded. Such post facto information is so heartwarming and endearing.



He also tells us to take a holiday the following day. When will they make such great men again? When? — SUHEL SETH (@Suhelseth) September 1, 2025

Mahesh Palawat, vice president (meteorology and climate change) at private weather forecaster Skymet, said the city will continue to see on-and-off rain till September 5.