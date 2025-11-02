Video: UP Man Carries Daughter In Arms As Ambulance Gets Stuck In Traffic

A video has surfaced where a man can be seen carrying his daughter in his arms after the ambulance taking them to the hospital got stuck in a massive traffic jam in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district.

Swaminath, a resident of Salempur in Deoria district, was rushing his 20-year-old ailing daughter, Pinky Kumari, to the hospital in an ambulance for treatment. On the way to the hospital, their ambulance got stuck at a marketplace.

As his daughter's condition worsened, Swaminath lost patience and decided to carry his daughter to get out of the jam.

In the video, Swaminath can be seen carrying Pinky in his arms and manoeuvring through gaps between vehicles. Another man is seen moving ahead of him, attempting to make space for Swaminath to pass through. Traffic seemed to be at a standstill while the trio navigated through tight spaces.

Swaminath had to walk for a brief distance, following which he found an autorickshaw beyond the congestion that helped him reach the hospital.

Traffic jams are reportedly frequent in this area, often caused by local traders who allegedly park their vehicles in an unorganised manner, severely impeding the flow of traffic.