Top Court Cancels Appointment Of 2 Members Under Governor's Quota In Telangana

The Supreme Court Wednesday delivered a significant blow to the Telangana government, nullifying the appointments of Prof M Kodandaram and Amir Ali Khan as Members of the Legislative Council (MLCs) under the Governor's quota.

The top court's decision comes after a long-drawn legal battle challenging their nominations.

The ruling, which also effectively removed the two men from their positions, stems from a petition filed by Dasoju Sravan and Satyanarayana.

The petitioners argued that the appointments were in violation of established norms for Governor's quota nominations, which are intended for individuals with distinguished achievements in fields like literature, science, art, and social service.

Prof Kodandaram, a well-known political analyst and the founder of the Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS), and Amir Ali Khan, an editor of the Urdu daily The Siasat Daily, were nominated to the Legislative Council by the state government. The appointments were initially quashed by the Telangana High Court, but the Supreme Court had stayed that order, allowing them to continue in their roles until today's final judgment.

The Supreme Court's verdict has once again brought to the forefront the debate surrounding the process of nominating individuals to the Legislative Council under the Governor's quota. The court's decision reinforces the need for nominations to adhere strictly to the criteria laid out for these specific seats.

The next hearing in the case has been scheduled for September 17, which may provide more clarity on the future course of action for all parties involved.