<i>Coolie</i> Vs <i>War 2</i>: Rajinikanth-Hrithik Roshan's <i>Bhagwaan Dada</i> Scene Viral Again As Their Films Face Box-Office Clash

It's a full circle moment for Rajinikanth and Hrithik Roshan today. The latter had worked with the South superstar as a child artist in Bhagwaan Dada in 1986. Today, both their films, two of the biggest movies of 2025 - Coolie, led by Rajinikanth, and War 2, led by Hrithik Roshan, have hit the screens together.

Amid the fan frenzy that is being witnessed outside theatres today, what has caught the Internet's attention is Rajinikanth and Hrithik Roshan's scene from Bhagwaan Dada that has gone viral again.

What's Happening

Amid the box office clash between Rajinikanth's Coolie and Hrithik Roshan's War 2 today, a song clip of the two stars from their film Bhagwaan Dada has gone viral again.

In the film, Rajinikanth plays the role of a noble villager, while Hrithik Roshan essays the character of a foster child after his mother, Shanti, abandoned him.

Hrithik Roshan was a child artist, just 12 years old.

The film also featured Hrithik Roshan's father, Rakesh Roshan, in the lead along with Sridevi and Tina Munim.

This was Rajinikanth and Hrithik Roshan from the 1986 movie Bhagwaan Dada.



Today both their movies Coolie and War 2 are clashing at the Box Office!



What a trivia! pic.twitter.com/xndraFrNMZ — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) August 13, 2025

Hrithik Roshan's Heartfelt Wish For Rajinikanth

Hrithik Roshan took to X yesterday to share a heartfelt wish for Rajinikanth as he wrote, "Took my first steps as an actor at your side. You were one of my first teachers, @rajinikanth sir, and continue to be an inspiration and a standard. Congratulations on completing 50 years of on-screen magic!"

Hrithik Roshan recalled his fondest memories of working with him and praised him for his 50 years of enduring legacy in Indian Cinema.

At a recent War 2 event, Hrithik Roshan had also mentioned, "I used to call him Rajini uncle. I had my ways with him. Today, if I get a chance to work with him, I will be very different. I will realise the burden and weight of the moment that I am sharing screen space with him. He was so gentle. Whenever I used to mess up a shot, my grandfather would say "Cut" and Rajini sir would take the blame. So that I, the child, would not get conscious."

In A Nutshell

While it is still too early to come to a verdict on whether Rajinikanth's Coolie is leading the race at the box office, or Hrithik Roshan's War 2, the Internet is reminiscing about some old memories. A clip of Bhagwaan Dada, where Hrithik Roshan worked as a child artist alongside Rajinikanth, has resurfaced and gone viral again.