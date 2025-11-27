The Smriti Mandhana And Palash Muchhal Relationship Timeline: Quiet Beginnings, Stadium Proposal, Postponed Wedding

Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal were set to get married on Sunday, November 23 in Sangli, Maharashtra. As pictures and videos from their pre-wedding functions went viral, fans eagerly awaited glimpses of the happy couple on their wedding day.

As Sunday arrived, fans grew concerned when reports emerged that Smriti's father, Srinivas, had been hospitalised due to a heart condition. Shortly after, Palash was also admitted to the hospital with viral symptoms and acidity issues. Following this, Palash's sister, Palak Muchhal, confirmed in a statement that the wedding had been put on hold. Both Palash and Srinivas have now been discharged.

Meanwhile, Smriti has deleted all wedding- and engagement-related posts, including the proposal video. Her close friends, including Jemimah Rodrigues and Shreyanka Patil, have also removed the wedding announcement video.

While fans are eager to know what happens next, let us take a quick trip down memory lane and revisit their relationship journey:

Quiet Beginnings

According to reports, Smriti and Palash started dating in 2019. Despite being from different worlds, they found common ground in their shared drive, creativity and passion for their work. Over time, their connection blossomed into a deep friendship that eventually evolved into romance.

The Couple Makes It Instagram official

The couple maintained a relatively low profile for several years, making occasional appearances together on each other's social media accounts. The turning point came in July 2024, when Smriti and Palash officially confirmed their relationship with a heartfelt Instagram post celebrating their fifth anniversary.

Tattoo Reveal

Right after the Indian Women's Cricket Team's World Cup win, Palash proudly showcased a tattoo of Smriti's initials and jersey number on his hand as he celebrated his lady love's triumph.

Proposal That Hit The Ball Out Of The Park

Soon after the tattoo reveal, Palash proposed to Smriti at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, the same place where she lifted the World Cup with her team. Apart from that, the cricketer also shared a video -- which is no longer visible on her on Instagram page -- where she was seen proudly displaying her engagement ring while surrounded by her teammates as they danced to Samjho Ho Hee Gaya, from Lage Raho Munna Bhai.

Postponed Wedding

The couple's wedding festivities kicked off last Saturday, with the sangeet and haldi ceremonies taking place at a resort in Sangli. Smriti and Palash were set to tie the knot in her hometown, surrounded by their loved ones, including players from the Indian women's cricket team, family and close friends.

After announcing the wedding's postponement, neither Smriti Mandhana nor Palash Muchhal has shared a new date for the ceremony.