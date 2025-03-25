Sonu Sood's Wife Sonali Meets With A Car Accident On The Mumbai-Nagpur Highway

Bollywood actor and humanitarian Sonu Sood's wife, Sonali Sood has met with an accident on the Mumbai-Nagpur highway.

Sources close to the actor have said that the accident happened on Monday. Sonali Sood, her sister's son, and her sister were in the car when it collided with a truck.

Sonali is in Nagpur, Sonu Sood reached Nagpur this morning.

Sonu Sood told India Today, "She's doing fine now. Had a miraculous escape. Om Sai Ram.”

Both Sonali and her nephew are under observation at Nagpur's MAX Hospital. Sonali's sister sustained minor injuries and is out of danger.

Three years ago, Sonu had saved the life of a 19-year-old boy after the latter was involved in a severe road accident in Moga, Punjab. The accident took place at a flyover where Sonu Sood was passing through.

The actor, upon seeing the state of the car, stepped out and rescued the boy, who was in an unconscious condition. What made the matter tricky was that the accident-met car had a central lock. Hence, it took some time to get the victim out of the car but, soon he was rushed to the nearest hospital.

The boy received timely medical treatment at the hospital, and recovered. Earlier too, Sonu worked to help the country fight Covid-19 during the hellfire of the second wave of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonu made his directorial debut with Fateh this year. The film is set against the backdrop of cybercrime, and features Sonu as an ex-special ops officer with a lethal skill set, a dark past, and a mission to dismantle a sprawling network of digital terror.

Talking about the film, Sonu Sood had earlier said, “The city of joy Kolkata has always been incredibly warm to me, and its warmth has only grown since my wife is also from here. I shot a film in Howrah bridge , and today, returning to the same spot in Kolkata to promote my movie was truly nostalgic and special. Visiting the coffee shop and the temple made it even more meaningful”.

He further mentioned, “Fateh is a film that's very close to my heart, and the chance to share it with this wonderful city feels like a full-circle moment. The essence of Kolkata felt incredibly special, and I hope the city extends the same love and support to Fateh as it has given me and my previous works”.

