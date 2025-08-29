Internet Shreds Guru Randhawa's <i>Azul</i> For "Sexualization" Of Schoolgirls: "Objectification Of Women Is Not Music"

Punjabi pop sensation Guru Randhawa, known for blockbuster hits like Lahore and High Rated Gabru, has been in the eye of the storm over alleged sexualization of minors in his latest video Azul and objectionable lyrics of a song titled Sirra.

His latest music video Azul has triggered a massive outrage on social media for allegedly sexualising schoolgirls and normalising predatory behavior. In a separate case, the singer has been summoned by a Samrala court to appear on September 2 for allegedly promoting drug use through lyrics in the track titled Sirra.

The line in question from Sirra, “Jamia nu gudti ch mildi afeem hai” (Newborns are given opium in their cradle) has led to a legal scrutiny, with the court terming the lyrics objectionable.

While the legal battle looms, the backlash against Azul continues to escalate. The music video features Randhawa as a photographer in an all-girls school setting. What might have been intended as a lighthearted concept has instead been slammed for romanticising pedophilia and objectifying minors.

“I have always hated Guru Randhawa, and now his recent music video Azul has given me more reasons to hate him. Objectification of women is not music. Pedophilia is not music,” wrote one X user here. Another said, “Guru Randhawa's new music video is disgusting. A grown ass man is instantly attracted to a schoolgirl, and this is romanticised??? Since when did we normalise pedo behaviour,”

Others echoed similar concerns: “Guru Randhawa casually promoting pedophilia in 2025”

“Guru Randhawa's recent MV is legit promoting pedophilia and no one's batting an eye”

Highlighting the cultural impact, one user wrote, “With his cultural influence, Guru Randhawa should know better. Objectifying schoolgirls in a music video isn't art, it's harmful. As someone who endured eve-teasing growing up, I know how normalized this behavior already is. Media must stop glamorizing predation,”

Another added, “Wild how Azul is viral while people ignore that #GuruRandhawa sexualised schoolgirls and compared them to alcohol. Promoting pedophilia isn't edgy, it's disgusting. Yet he acts high and mighty shading others,”

Adding to the outrage, users pointed out that Randhawa has restricted comments on Instagram after criticism mounted. “Guru Randhawa's new song Azul has him ogling at girls in school uniforms and when people started pointing it out on Insta he restricted comments."

NDTV has reached out to the singer for a comment. Till now, the singer has not issued a statement addressing either the outrage over Azul or the court summons for Sirra. Both incidents have sparked heated conversations about morality, objectification, and accountability in Punjabi music.