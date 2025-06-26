In A Veiled Dig At Diljit Dosanjh, Guru Randhawa Asks <i>Sardaar Ji 3</i> Star To "Remember Where You Were Born"

Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa is the latest artiste from the Indian film industry to weigh in on the ongoing controversy around Diljit Dosanjh's new movie, Sardaar Ji 3. The film sparked outrage in the country after Pakistani star Hania Aamir's casting in the film came to light earlier this week.

On Thursday, June 26, Guru Randhawa shared a cryptic post on X about being Indian and how India has produced great artistes, which many on social media believe was a jibe at Diljit Dosanjh.

Lakh pardesi hoyieee

Apna desh nhi bhandi daa



Jehre mulk da khayie

us da bura nhi mangi da



Even if now your citizenship is not indian but you were born here pls remember this.



This country made great artists and we all are proud of it.

Pls be proud of where you were born.… — Guru Randhawa (@GuruOfficial) June 26, 2025

In his post, the Patola singer also alleged that Diljit Dosanjh is no longer an Indian citizen.

"Lakh pardesi hoyieee. Apna desh nhi bhandi daa. Jehre mulk da khayie us da bura nhi mangi da. Even if now your citizenship is not Indian but you were born here pls remember this. This country made great artists and we all are proud of it. Pls be proud of where you were born. Just an advice. Now don't start controversy again and manipulate indians LOL. PR bigger thn artist (sic)" Guru Randhawa wrote on the microblogging site.

The comments section of his post was flooded with reactions from social media users.

An X user said, "Diljit fake indian."

Another tagged Diljit Dosanjh in Guru Randhawa's post and said, "Sun le (pay heed to this)."

A user praised the singer for having the guts to express themselves openly. "Well done. Time to shut the diplomacy and start calling them out," the post read.

Guru Randhawa's post was also met with some criticism.

"What was 'Lagdi Lahore di aa'? When you could have easily replaced the word Lahore with Ayodhya, Gorakhpur or Nagpur. Epicentre of nationalism," argued a user, referring to the singer's popular track Lahore.

"Says the one who sang the song 'LAHORE'," pointed out another.

Guru Randhawa and Diljit Dosanjh previously collaborated on the song Dil Todeya from the 2019 film Arjun Patiala. Diljit Dosanjh sang the song which was penned by Guru Randhawa, who also composed the track along with Sachin-Jigar.

Ever since the controversy around Sardaar Ji 3 broke, Diljit Dosanjh -- also a producer on the Punjabi film set to be released internationally on Friday -- has received both support and criticism from the entertainment industry.

Film bodies have asked for a ban on Diljit Dosanjh and the makers of Sardaar Ji 3, singer Mika has called out Diljit for working with Hania Aamir, and Punjabi singer Jasbir Jassi, backing Diljit, has questioned people's double standards.