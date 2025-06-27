Amid <i>Sardaar Ji 3</i> Row, Guru Randhawa Deactivates X Account After Taking A Dig At Diljit Dosanjh

Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa has deactivated his X account after taking a subtle dig at Diljit Dosanjh over his decision to release Sardaar Ji 3, featuring Pakistani actor Hania Aamir, overseas in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack (April 22). Guru didn't take Diljit's name but the Internet was convinced that the post was meant for Diljit.

What's Happening

Guru Randhawa wrote a post on X, reminding Diljit Dosanjh of his roots.

"Lakh pardesi hoyieee. Apna desh nhi bhandi daa. Jehre mulk da khayie us da bura nhi mangi da. Even if now your citizenship is not Indian but you were born here pls remember this. This country made great artists and we all are proud of it. Pls be proud of where you were born. Just an advice. Now don't start controversy again and manipulate Indians LOL. PR bigger thn artist (sic)," he wrote.

The Internet was quick to spot that Guru's post was meant for Diljit amid the Sardaar Ji 3 fiasco.

Soon after the post went viral, Guru Randhawa deactivated his account on X.

Background

Diljit's Sardaar Ji 3 (which releases in overseas theatres today) landed in trouble after the trailer released on Sunday (June 22) and it featured Pakistani actor Hania Aamir.

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, film body like the Federation of Western India Cine Employees banned Pakistani artistes working in India. Diljit, who's one of the producers of the film, skipped the film's India release to avoid controversy.

Defending his decision to release the film, Diljit Dosanjh, during a conversation with BBC Asian Network, said that producers' hefty money was invested in the film. The shooting was done much before the Pahalgam attack happened, said the Punjabi singer.

While Mika Singh opposed Diljit's decision and slammed him as a "fake" singer, Punjabi singer Jasbir Jassi supported Diljit's decision.

In A Nutshell

Guru Randhawa has deactivated his X account after taking a dig at Diljit Dosanjh's roots amid the Sardaar Ji 3 row, triggered by the film's overseas release and casting of Pakistani actor Hania Aamir.

