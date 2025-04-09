Hilary Swank, 50, Reveals What Being A Mother Of 2-Year-Old Twins Is Like

Hollywood actress, Hilary Swank has hopped on to the parenthood bandwagon at the age of 48-years-old. The P.S. I love You actress talks about waiting until 47 to conceive her two-year-old twins with her husband, Philip Schneider, freezing her eggs at the age of 37, how she thought it was a magical time in her life, the right time for a bunch of reasons.

During an exclusive interaction with Women's Health, Hilary Swank opened up on how she has a lot of time for play these days thanks to her twins aged two years. Hilary froze her eggs at the age of 37-years-old became pregnant ten years later at the age of 47, and finally became a mother at 48. She said, "I would have had kids earlier. I'm not saying I actively waited until 47," she says. "But that was a magical time in my life, when it all culminated. It was the right time for a myriad of reasons."

She acknowledges how freezing her eggs was one of the best things she did to explore the possibility of being a mom closer to the 50-year-old mark in life. This gave her the assurance that she would be able to become a mother further on in life with fewer restrictions on timing. Hilary said, "Thankfully, I had that ability to freeze eggs for later;" with this she emphasized how a lot of companies and insurance plans are helping to pay for the process contemporarily. She added, "It takes some of the pressure off." She also acknowledges that freezing eggs is not guarantee as each egg is not viable, but that having the option can offer one the reassurance and flexibility one needs.

Speaking on becoming a mother in her late 40s and early 50s, Hilary said, "I'm a very different parent than I would've been, even in my early 40s." She further added, "I'm much more patient. I'm much more understanding. I am much more, I think, interested in a different way than I would've been. I'm really interested in their brains. I'm fascinated about what makes them tick. And I have my career that's already established, so I'm not divided. I'm able to really sink in and be present with them and be a hands-on parent."

Hilary Swank and the start of her motherhood journey as 48-year-old is a heartwarming story of parenthood.

