"Definitely Get Your Boy In Check": Sidharth Malhotra Shares A Key Parental Advice He Would Follow

Sidharth Malhotra is all set to embrace fatherhood real soon. Recently, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra announced their pregnancy through an adorable social media post.

Now, Sidharth has opened up on parenting for the first time after the announcement. The star also shared a key parental advice that he would follow, irrespective of the gender of the baby. On Lilly Singh's podcast, Sidharth stated, "Definitely get your boy in check growing up, and that would be my intent whenever in life that a point would come, be it a girl or a boy. I think values, ethics, and just being a kinder human being, and a more sensitive human being."

He further revealed how there are few things where parents can be conscious about: "As to what are they really feeding their kids in terms of culture, in terms of being an example, in terms of understanding the value of being in society and having people in relationships."

Sidharth also revealed that he and his brother have been raised mostly by their mother, as their father was mostly travelling. "My mom, while growing up, so… My father used to travel a lot, months and months, and we were pretty much raised by her, my elder brother, and me. She was a rockstar, playing the role of both parents at times; she even did business on the side with her friends."

