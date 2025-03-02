Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani Keep It Chic And Breezy As They Make Their First Public Appearance After Announcing Pregnancy

Parents-to-be Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani made their first official public appearance after announcing the pregnancy. The couple made a stylish arrival at the airport on Sunday. Both Sidharth and Kiara are known for their effortless and chic style. Soon after announcing her pregnancy, Kiara is all set to give us some major maternity fashion goals, and her recent look is proof.

The star jetted off from Mumbai wearing a breezy, bohemian look that surely left the fashion police impressed. In the pictures, we can see both Sidharth and Kiara walking hand-in-hand in style. In the pictures, Kiara was seen sporting a white floral sundress with delicate spaghetti straps. The dress featured an intricate floral print on a soft cream base that was beautifully contrasted by solid orange trim along the hem and neckline. The dress from the shelves of ALEMAIS is worth approximately Rs 4,06,038. The flowy dress exuded comfort and class in all forms. The star further accessorised her maternity airport look with strappy flats, oversized sunglasses, and a vibrant Louis Vuitton tote bag that added a playful touch to her chic look. For her makeup, Kiara kept her signature glam on with a minimal base, an ample amount of blush and highlighter on the cheeks, mascara on the lashes, neatly done brows, nude pink lips, and not to forget the pregnancy glow. The star completed her look by letting her wavy tresses all open, cascading down the back.

On the other hand, soon-to-be father Sidharth opted for a basic look in a brown jacket, which he layered with a white tee and a pair of blue denims.

