Kiara Advani Wore Everything From Cutout Gowns To Chiffon <i>Sarees</i> In <i>Naa Naa Hyraanaa</i>

Kiara Advani never fails to wow us with everything; from her sartorial outings to her loved-up selfies with her husband Sidharth Malhotra. She has floored us yet again. This time, the Shershaah actress made our jaws drop at the sight of the myriad looks she flaunted in her latest song, Naa Naa Hyraanaa from her upcoming South Indian movie release Game Changer co-starring Ram Charan alongside her.

Kiara Advani served up a wardrobe galore in Naa Naa Hyraanaa with not one or two, but nine drop-dead gorgeous looks.

The first look saw Kiara in a cutout red gown with straps, a thigh-high slit and a train that she paired with beaded dangler earrings and a stack of chunky bracelets to add the perfect accessories.

Look two featured her wearing a similar chiffon gown with straps, a bralette cutout feature, a thigh ength slit and a voluminous train. Only this time, the ensemble was royal blue instead of red and Kiara went for a zero-accessory moment to let her outfit hog the limelight.

Look three saw Kiara wearing a blush pink full-sleeve gown with cutouts around the chest, waist and back along with a slit along the legs. But the showstopper of the look was the array of pearl embellishment on the gown and the multi-layered pearl detailed head-piece used as her crowning glory to the look.

Look four saw Kiara donning a sleeveless lime-hued gown with a plunging V-neckline, a cinched waist and oodles of volume that flowed like a river. Kiara popped on a pair of beaded statement earrings and a matching bracelet to round off the look.

Look five featured Kiara wearing a black cutout chiffon gown which was another colour variant of the first two looks. The strapped gown featured a low neckline, a length of fabric tied around her waist, a leg-bearing slit, a chunky bracelet stack and a pair of danglers to round off the look.

Look six saw Kiara wear a dreamy red chiffon saree that was pre-stitched and featured a high-waist skirt with a high slit, a sleeveless blouse with a criss-cross design on the plunging neckline, and a windswept palla. A silver and mirrorwork kada and a diamond-encrusted hair ornament that was wrapped around her low bun beautifully accessorised the look.

Look seven was a showstopper moment yet again as Kiara wore a quintessentially South Indian look that was very 'Sridevi' from her 1980s Himmatwala era inspired. The two-piece white outfit featured a cropped blouse and draped dhoti that featured an ornamental brooch. A multi-layered jewel-filled matha patti, a diamond-encrusted maharani necklace, and sets of white and gold glass bangles added the requisite accessories to the iconic look.

Look eight had Kiara wearing a glistening ivory bodycon mini dress with pink, red, blue, brown and green sequin embellished floral applique embroidered abstractly around the chest, waist and wrist of the full-sleeved garment that featured a round neckline. A pair of bejewelled hoops made for the ideal accessory for the look.

Look nine featured Kiara wearing a strapless lavender corset dress with a knotted overlapping detail, a tulle flare waist downward and a breathtaking train following her around. It was accessorised with a quirky pair of black and white polka dot heart-shaped layered curtain earrings that added a youthful element to this final look.

Kiara Advani's pearls to chiffon closet jewels featured in the latest Naa Naa Hyraanaa song struck sartorial gold.

